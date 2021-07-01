Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.127

Rhumbix has released v3.127 of the Web-App! In addition to bug fixes, v3.127 brings a lot of exciting new updates, including our new projects page and GLO group team member uploads.

Projects Page Launch

We’re excited to share our new Projects page! Prior to v3.127, Projects were created and edited under the Project Settings tab on the Web App. Projects can now be created and edited under the Projects Page in Company Settings. On this page, users can view all projects they have access to, make edits to existing projects, and create new projects with ease.

On this new page, users can easily view, search, sort, and filter their projects in one place. Creating and modifying Projects is now a breeze. Users can add or modify any Project’s details in the right rail without navigating to another page! Users can also quickly see if their project is ready to go by looking at the asset count columns for each of: Team Members, Cost Codes, Equipment, and Materials.

For more information, check out this Training Video and follow this link to our Support Center.

Bulk Projects Upload

Along with the launch of the Projects page, by popular demand, we’re excited to announce that Projects can now be added in bulk! Users can now upload their Projects via CSV to add or modify many Projects at once. GLO users can specify each project’s group in the upload file as well.

For more information, check out this Training Video and follow this link to our Support Center.

GLO Group Team Members Upload

In v3.127, users can now upload Team Members and assign them to a Group in bulk. This behaves the same as Project Team Members Upload but for a Group. Payroll Admins and PMs can now upload a CSV of their team members to their Group instead of losing access to them when uploading to Company.

Bug Fixes

Users have reported issues with uploading team member lists. With larger lists, Rhumbix would occasionally give a timeout error. Our team has addressed this with some significant improvements under the hood which should now support uploading 5k+ team members at a time to your company, projects, or groups!

GLO PM users also reported a bug where they were unable to assign projects to groups and thus were experiencing issues creating projects. Our team has resolved this issue with our new Projects page create workflow. Additionally, Projects can be created directly from the Groups > Projects page with a similar flow.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!