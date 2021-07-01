Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.127

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v3.127 of the Web-App! In addition to bug fixes, v3.127 brings a lot of exciting new updates, including our new projects page and GLO group team member uploads.
Projects Page Launch
We’re excited to share our new Projects page! Prior to v3.127, Projects were created and edited under the Project Settings tab on the Web App. Projects can now be created and edited under the Projects Page in Company Settings. On this page, users can view all projects they have access to, make edits to existing projects, and create new projects with ease.
On this new page, users can easily view, search, sort, and filter their projects in one place. Creating and modifying Projects is now a breeze. Users can add or modify any Project’s details in the right rail without navigating to another page! Users can also quickly see if their project is ready to go by looking at the asset count columns for each of: Team Members, Cost Codes, Equipment, and Materials.
For more information, check out this Training Video and follow this link to our Support Center.
Bulk Projects Upload
Along with the launch of the Projects page, by popular demand, we’re excited to announce that Projects can now be added in bulk! Users can now upload their Projects via CSV to add or modify many Projects at once. GLO users can specify each project’s group in the upload file as well.
For more information, check out this Training Video and follow this link to our Support Center.
GLO Group Team Members Upload
In v3.127, users can now upload Team Members and assign them to a Group in bulk. This behaves the same as Project Team Members Upload but for a Group. Payroll Admins and PMs can now upload a CSV of their team members to their Group instead of losing access to them when uploading to Company.
Bug Fixes
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!