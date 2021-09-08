Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.130
Carolyn Webster • September 08, 2021 • 1 min read
Rhumbix has released v3.130 of the Web App! While there are no new features or updates to the user interface, v3.130 includes bug fixes and backend updates for smoother performance.
Bug Fixes
- A user reported a bug where they were unable to create bundles for Daily Reports. After further investigation, we found there was a validation error occurring for Daily Report Bundles. Our team has resolved the issue in this release and bundles can now be created as expected.
- We also addressed an issue on Daily Reports where the PDF was not properly displaying equipment items with 0 hours associated with them. This release will resolve that issue.
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