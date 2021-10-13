Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.132

Rhumbix has released v3.132 of the Web-App! In addition to bug fixes, v3.132 brings the release of two new Production Tracking (PT) Analytics Dashboards for all PT customers as well as an upgrade to our standard Daily Construction Report (DCR) field workflow. The release also includes some minor bug fixes and user interface enhancements for upcoming features.

New Production Tracking (PT) Dashboards

We’re excited to announce two new Production Tracking analytics dashboards: The Cost Code Status and the Production Tracking – Gain/Loss for our Production Tracking customers! With these dashboards, you can quickly and fully understand where you’re at and how you’re doing at the project, cost code, or cost code group level of detail. These are the first two dashboards for general availability on our revamped analytics framework. More to come!

Cost Code Status

The Cost Code Status Dashboard is a great place to compare budget versus actual hours. From here you can see how many hours remain at the project or cost code level. Users can see how they’re doing across multiple activities using the filter to view by cost code group or multiple cost codes. Hours percent complete can be compared quickly to work percent complete to know if the user is ahead or behind their budget overall or by code.

All Production Tracking customers will have the Cost Code Status dashboard turned on for the following user roles: Admin, Payroll Admin, PM, and Foreman.

Production Tracking – Gain/Loss

The Daily and Weekly Profit and Loss were separate dashboards and are now combined into the Production Tracking – Gain / Loss. This dashboard is where the user can see if they’re picking up or losing hours against the budget. This is based on entered production and budgeted unit rate. The user can filter by a cost code group or specific code(s) to analyze the information by scope, type of work, or a specific activity. There is also the ability to spot gain and loss trends by a day, a week, or a month based on the interval the user entered production at or what they want to asses or report. The user can also reference budget metrics and analyze detailed productivity metrics for a selected period and an entire job-to-date for each cost code.

All Production Tracking customers will have the Production Tracking – Gain/Loss dashboard turned on for the following user roles: Admin, Payroll Admin, and PM.

Users can also download an entire dashboard or individual visualization’s data to Excel or PDF for their own ad-hoc reporting purposes. We’re confident that these two new dashboards will be a hit!

Daily Construction Report (DCR) Improvements

We’re excited to share a range of improvements to our standard Daily Construction Report field workflow. Based on feedback we have added a new start and end time and total visitors to the top of the form, new summary level headings across the entire form, a new column for subcontractors (“Sub”) and optional signature component to the labor table, new labels for totals, and new sections for non-standard materials, non-standard equipment, and for visitors.

We’ve also created a new section for a Work Performed Summary with the ability to multi-add location and work summaries and changed the “Miscellaneous” section to “Notes.” We know these improvements will be a wonderful benefit to our users!

Support Resources and Training Video will be available shortly.

Bug Fixes

An issue was reported with created or modified projects returning an end date styling issue. Our team has resolved this issue and fixed the styling on the projects, which will allow users to see the project end date as normal.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!