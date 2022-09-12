Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.139
Rhumbix • September 12, 2022 • 1 min read
Rhumbix has released v3.139 of the Web App! While there are no new features, v3.139 includes few bug fixes.
Bug Fixes
- Few users had reported a bug on the Timekeeping Weekly View where the author was not getting populated correctly. This issue should now be fixed.
- There was an issue reported for GC admin users using PCO dashboard where Created By field was not populating correctly with employee information. This should now be fixed.
- A bug was reported on Weekly View for office staff employees which showed incorrect week not respecting the configured start of week for the company. This issue has been fixed.
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