Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.91

We are excited to announce some much-requested updates to the Rhumbix Dashboard in Web v3.91! v3.91 will include bug fixes for optimized performance so you can expect smoother workflow on your Web platform. Big thank you to our users who reported these anomalies for us to produce a cleaner platform for all of your field data!

v3.91 will also include improvements to Rhumbix Groups and Daily Reports. More information on these new features below!

Assign Employees to Groups via API

v3.91 will include improvements for our users using the groups feature on Rhumbix. Through the Public API, users are now able to assign employees to groups by using the group ID. To access our Public API information, click here.

Duplicating Daily Reports

v3.91 will also include a new feature for our users using Daily Construction Reports. Users will now be able to duplicate their Daily Reports to save time and effort simply by copying over previously entered information. This feature works similarly to duplicating T&M Forms. Simply view an existing Daily Report and click on the new “Copy To” button in the top right corner.

To set up DCR Duplication, please contact your Customer Success Manager or reach out to Support@Rhumbix.com.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!