Rhumbix Receives SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Attestations

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix, the field data company for construction, today announced that it has completed its SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II audits. These attestations provide evidence that Rhumbix has a strong commitment to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.
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