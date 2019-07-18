Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

Support

Learn

Videos

Customer Stories

Blog

About Rhumbix

Product Updates

Webinars

Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

Customer Support

Contact Us

Self Help Center

Support

Log In

Rhumbix T&M Updates | Web 3.76

RhumbixJuly 18, 2019 • 1 min read

We just released an updated version of our web app, version 3.76. This update includes improvements to the T&M PDF format and updates to T&M email notifications.

The T&M PDF email template now shows sub-totals for the labor, equipment, and materials, as well as a grand total for all sections. We also added status to the T&M PDF view.

Previously, only the original submission and subsequent edits would trigger notification emails. Now, a notification email will send whenever the status changes as well. This improvement is a common request we have heard to make the T&M workflow more valuable to stakeholders across the whole project team.

Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.

Learn how Rhumbix is helping contractors like you

The way construction is built is changing. Find resources to stay on top of the latest news.

construction technology

4 Minute Read

A New Chapter: Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix

construction technology

10 Minute Read

How to Sell Field Management Software to Your CFO: The 15-Minute Business Case Template

Construction Productivity

9 Minute Read

The INRS Partnership Advantage: Why eCMS + Rhumbix Beats Standalone Field Management