Rhumbix T&M Updates | Web 3.76

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We just released an updated version of our web app, version 3.76. This update includes improvements to the T&M PDF format and updates to T&M email notifications.
The T&M PDF email template now shows sub-totals for the labor, equipment, and materials, as well as a grand total for all sections. We also added status to the T&M PDF view.
Previously, only the original submission and subsequent edits would trigger notification emails. Now, a notification email will send whenever the status changes as well. This improvement is a common request we have heard to make the T&M workflow more valuable to stakeholders across the whole project team.
Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.