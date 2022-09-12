Scale Your Construction Company’s Software Needs and Requirements

No two construction organizations are alike—every firm deals with its unique requirements, constraints, and goals. Every company deals with workflows that reflect their specific needs, from the project size to the material requirements to the geographic location. Because of this, construction teams require flexible solutions to manage their evolving needs better and grow their business. Configurability ensures that distinct reporting needs are met both today and in the future.

Many construction companies see only two options—a one-size-fits-all product or a fully customized solution. While the one-size-fits-all route typically is cheaper and easier to implement, it rarely solves the whole problem, requiring construction teams to cobble together multiple solutions and expend additional resources in connecting them. On the other side, it is a fully customized system that will better meet the team’s unique needs but typically requires large amounts of upfront time, resources, and money to stand up and provide training for. Perhaps one of the biggest unforeseen challenges of a customized solution comes when their initial needs inevitably change. Can their customized solution successfully adapt, and at what cost?

To remain competitive, construction companies must consider scalable construction software solutions. While a level of customization is important, the best solutions are configurable, allowing companies to adapt and scale as requirements and environments shift quickly. By choosing the proper application that allows for upgrades, flexible integrations, and the training support your team needs, you are on your way to mastering operational efficiencies.

Built for the Way, Your Team Works Now and in the Future

Construction teams constantly face new building, tracking, and reporting requirements. Most construction solutions are created with the expectation that users can work within the software’s defined workflows when what users need is an application that can address their unique project needs now and in the future.

To rise and meet construction teams’ growing challenges requires a commitment to better tools, better processes, and better reporting. In supporting this endeavor, software solutions should adapt to the organization, not the other way around.

Configurability is about adapting to and overcoming new construction challenges. Perhaps nothing has better demonstrated this need for configurability than the challenges of the recent pandemic. With reporting requirements changing on almost a daily basis, construction teams needed to rapidly evolve and implement new processes across their crews and projects. Customization may meet today’s needs, but configurability meets tomorrow’s challenges.

Does Your Construction Technology Work for You?

Consider the following questions when evaluating your current construction software or during your search for a new solution:

Is my software flexible enough to meet the specific requirements of my projects? Or am I hindered by existing constraints that require time-consuming customization?

Is the application truly helping my team save time, reduce required resources, or increase project insights, or is it another cumbersome resource to try and manage?

Am I receiving the necessary analytics around project performance to make informed decisions? Or are critical pieces of information missing?

Do the forms have multiple redundancies or duplicate data fields that add to my workload instead of streamlining it?

Fortunately, configurable construction software like Rhumbix addresses all of these pain points and more. Rhumbix delivers the features and flexibility needed to streamline your field workflows and enable real-time data insights from time tracking to out-of-scope reporting.

Custom Data Capture Custom data capture allows you to speed up document processing, collect and collate relevant information directly from the field for more accurate submissions. Control Viewing and Approvals Easily share time and material tickets and receive approvals from non-Rhumbix users. Uniform Team Reports Standardize digital workflows across crews, projects, and regions to ensure you capture the data your team needs to succeed. One App, Multiple Workflows Digitize and configure almost any field reporting workflows into Rhumbix and unlock massive time savings and faster field-level insights. Connected Reporting With Rhumbix structured data reporting, project details can be shared, approved, and easily connected into payroll, ERP, or project planning systems in just a few clicks.

How Rhumbix Delivers Configurability:

Customized data capture

Configure field reporting workflows that give your team the project information they need in a simple, easy-to-use tool. Capture as much or as little data your team needs and streamline reporting for faster, more accurate submissions.

Control viewing & approvals

Centralize, connect, and share reports in just a couple of clicks for greater visibility into performance across your crews, projects, and regions. Configure user roles and permissions to ensure the proper approvals are captured at every stage.

Standardized across teams

Connect and standardize digital workflows across crews, projects, and regions to ensure you are capturing the data your team needs. Quickly adapt workflows as your business needs and reporting requirements evolve.

One app, multiple workflows

Field reporting spread across paper, spreadsheets, PDFs, and multiple apps creates daily headaches in the field and office. Digitize and configure almost any field reporting workflows into Rhumbix and unlock massive time savings and faster field-level insights.

Connected reporting

Structured data reporting means that project details can be shared, approved, and connected to other systems in just a few clicks. There is no more double entry, back-and-forth communication, or cumbersome ERP and payroll uploads.

Simplify Your Field Reporting and Get More Done

Rhumbix’s intuitive reporting tools give you the flexibility to configure workflows built for how your team works. Make reporting faster in the field and simplify your approval processes. Centralize, connect, and share reports in just a couple of clicks for greater visibility into performance across your crews, projects, and regions.

Move faster and simplify project reporting with Rhumbix. Configure your critical field workflows to fit your reporting needs and help your team save time and delivery better project results with Rhumbix.

Still not sure if Rhumbix is suitable for your company? Schedule a live demo with our people, and we will answer your questions and show you what makes us different.