The Digital Transformation of Today’s Job-Sites

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
NECA’s Techtopia sessions on Monday offered attendees additional perspectives on the digital job-site. EC&M covered several of the sessions on the second day of the show and had two favorites: “The Job-Site of the Future is Paperless,” by Drew DeWalt of Rhumbix, and “Disrupt AEC with Tech Startup Rock Star,” by Cody Nowak of DisruptAEC.
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