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T&M Email Preferences | Web 3.70

RhumbixMarch 08, 2019 • 1 min read

We just released a new version of the Rhumbix Web App. In this version, we’ve added the ability to opt-in and opt-out of T&M email notifications. This will allow you to choose when you want to hear from Rhumbix, and when you’d rather not.
To adjust your T&M notification preferences click on your email (top left of the screen) then click Account Settings. Click the opt-in and opt-out buttons to choose which email you wish to receive. All PMs and Admins are automatically set to opt-in. As a GC, PMs and Admins can opt-in and opt-out by subcontractor.  As a subcontractor, you can only opt-in and opt-out by project.
Please get familiar with this page, eventually, all email settings will live here. As always, reach out with any questions.

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