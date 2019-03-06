T&M Email Preferences | Web 3.70
Rhumbix • March 06, 2019 • 1 min read
We just released a new version of the Rhumbix Web App. In this version, we’ve added the ability to opt-in and opt-out of T&M email notifications. This will allow you to choose when you want to hear from Rhumbix, and when you’d rather not.
To adjust your T&M notification preferences click on your email (top left of the screen) then click Account Settings. Click the opt-in and opt-out buttons to choose which email you wish to receive. All PMs and Admins are automatically set to opt-in. As a GC, PMs and Admins can opt-in and opt-out by subcontractor. As a subcontractor, you can only opt-in and opt-out by project.
Please get familiar with this page, eventually, all email settings will live here. As always, reach out with any questions.