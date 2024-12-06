Upcoming Mobile Release | Mobile 3.0

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We are excited to announce a mobile app update being released next Tuesday, November 27th. In the new app, we have taken your feedback to optimize workflows and provide a fresh new look and feel. The updated app is built on a new framework allowing us to release the same updates to our iOS and Android users at the same time. This enables us to deliver more frequent improvements going forward.
The new app follows the same high-level flow as older app versions which means your users can submit data without major changes. For anyone with questions please see this link for a new mobile app guide and below for an outline of the main changes.
Note that foreman will be forced to log back in when they update from older versions to version 3.0.
Please reach out with any questions support@rhumbix.com or 1(855)RHUMBIX.