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Upcoming Mobile Release | Mobile 3.0

RhumbixDecember 06, 2024 • 1 min read

We are excited to announce a mobile app update being released next Tuesday, November 27th. In the new app, we have taken your feedback to optimize workflows and provide a fresh new look and feel. The updated app is built on a new framework allowing us to release the same updates to our iOS and Android users at the same time. This enables us to deliver more frequent improvements going forward.

The new app follows the same high-level flow as older app versions which means your users can submit data without major changes. For anyone with questions please see this link for a new mobile app guide and below for an outline of the main changes.

  • Efficient new flow for the Time Card Setup screen
  • Informative details view for projects, employees and cost codes
  • Helpful reset button on Time Card Setup screen
  • Fast time cards with a single click Submit Workshift button

Note that foreman will be forced to log back in when they update from older versions to version 3.0.

Please reach out with any questions support@rhumbix.com or 1(855)RHUMBIX.

 

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