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[WEBINAR] Overcoming Data Integration Challenges in Construction ERP and Reporting

[WEBINAR] Overcoming Data Integration Challenges in Construction ERP and Reporting

RhumbixMay 04, 2023 • 2 min read

Connected Construction: Strategies for Successful Data Integrations

Date: Tuesday, May 16th, 2023

Time: 11 AM PT/ 2 PM ET

Register Here

Join us to explore the latest trends and best practices for successful data integration in construction. Our speakers, Taylor Cavanagh, Director of Client Transformation at Aedo, and Todd Elrod, Technical Service Consultant at Rhumbix, will share expert insights on streamlining workflows and boosting productivity through software integration. Don’t miss out!

In this webinar discussion, our panel will share critical insights and strategies on:

• Overcoming challenges created by disconnected systems

• Designing integrations strategy to ensure reporting success

• Questions to ask when evaluating new technologies

Can’t make the webinar? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording.

Meet the Speakers

Todd Elrod, Technical Service Consultant @ Rhumbix

Todd is responsible for developing and implementing client custom requests across the Rhumbix internal platform. He also assists our Rumbix clients in streamlining technical processes and integrating ERP systems through iPaaS solutions, complex macros, and scripts. Before entering the construction technology industry, he earned several degrees, served in the U.S. Army, and worked in the construction industry as a Project Manager.

Taylor Cavanagh, Director of Client Transformation @ Aedo

Taylor Cavanagh is a dedicated professional with a civil engineering and construction technology background. He started his career in technology enablement for a large mechanical and electrical plumbing company. Currently, Taylor works at Aedo, a company specializing in advisory-led construction data solutions. In this role, he works with clients to solve problems and implement data-driven strategies. He is highly passionate about innovation and problem-solving in the construction industry.

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