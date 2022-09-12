[WEBINAR] Simplify Out-of-Scope Tracking & Approvals

Simplify Out-of-Scope Tracking & Approvals

Date: Tuesday, April 26th, 2022

Time: 11 AM PT/ 2 PM ET

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Stop wasting time tracking down approval signatures. Learn how digital time and materials tracking drives stronger visibility and faster approvals.

Sign up for the Simplify Out-of-Scope Tracking & Approvals webinar and learn how Rhumbix Guest Mode helps trade contractors worry less about locating reps for approval signatures (only to find out they are not on-site). With Rhumbix Guest Mode you can centralize your reporting dashboards and simplify and connect your out-of-scope approval process, providing complete visibility into ticket approval status across all your projects and teams.

Can’t make the webinar? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording.

“Having a solution like Rhumbix that works exactly how we need it has been incredible. Our feedback about features and innovations has been well received, and we continue to see enhancements that improve our processes.” – MALLORY GURTZ | COO, Gurtz Electric Co.

Learn how Rhumbix can help:

Share forms instantly with project partners, not on the Rhumbix platform

Collaborate, sign and verify time and materials approvals with non-Rhumbix users

Easily group and share detailed, professional-looking time and materials tickets



Can’t make the webinar? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording.

Meet the Speakers

Dasta Malikireddy, Senior Platform Product Manager @ Rhumbix

Dastagiri Malikireddy is a Senior Platform Product Manager leading Field Workflows and Data Analytics product lines at Rhumbix. He is responsible for developing product roadmaps and product strategies for best-in-class field experience. Prior to Rhumbix, he led enterprise platform products at Cloudflare and SAP.

Tommy Kuntze, VP of Design @ Rhumbix

Tommy has been at Rhumbix for the past 4 years after a diverse career path; from ad agencies to Twitter to freelance to start-ups. He’s soaked up tons of learning and experience along the way, including being battle-tested for intense timelines, complex problems, and demanding customers–all of which have proved immeasurably valuable in the world of digital software design.

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