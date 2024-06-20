What's New at Rhumbix: Highlights Spring 2023

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We are thrilled to announce the release of the latest features and enhancements for Rhumbix. These exciting improvements build upon our commitment to empowering construction professionals with powerful tools to boost productivity, increase accuracy, and save valuable time.
The new features in Rhumbix are designed to further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of construction operations. From enhanced timekeeping capabilities to advanced reporting features, contractors can expect a significant leap forward in managing their projects seamlessly. By leveraging the latest technological advancements, Rhumbix continues to be at the forefront of innovation, enabling contractors to work smarter and achieve unparalleled levels of operational excellence. Stay tuned for a closer look at the features that will drastically improve how you track, report, and manage construction activities.
To deliver improved tracking and assure compliance with labor regulations in complex environments like California, Rhumbix Timekeeping users can now track the Start and End Times for Shifts, Meals, and Breaks at the employee level on a timecard with a more seamless, streamlined interface. This information can be entered through both the Mobile App and Web Dashboard and will start to appear across reporting and workflows in the RMBX platform.
By implementing these strategies, construction firms can effectively manage change orders, mitigate the associated risks, and deliver successful projects that meet client expectations.
Improvements have been made to the Time Card Signature workflow on both Mobile and Web Platforms
On Mobile, you will notice better organization of end-of-day questions and summarization of the daily or weekly hours accrued → Learn more
On Web, users can initiate the worker time card signatures using the Text-to-Sign feature from the Web Dashboard. Previously this could only be done from mobile → Learn more
On Web, users can now obtain and view signatures through Weekly View on the Web Dashboard in a similar manner to the Mobile App. Signature images and employee approval data is now more accessible to admins → Learn more
The Create Time Card feature allows web users to set up and populate a time card using a similar workflow as the mobile app. This often requested feature allows users to quickly configure a web-friendly timecard view, update hours and cost codes for a set of employees, and includes prompts and dialogs to confirm entries and changes upon submission. → Learn more
The Duplicate feature allows web users to duplicate an existing time card using a similar workflow to the mobile app. In the event that an admin or office-based user needs to duplicate a timecard, this can quickly and reliably be achieved to create a new timecard in the current reporting or payroll period.
This feature brings more parity between web and mobile for users who may elect to enter time from the web which we have observed across Rhumbix users is a common occurrence. → Learn more
Comments are enabled in your company’s account. Timekeeping Comments allow Web and Mobile users to enter a Comment at the cost code/hours level of a time card. This information will show up in Weekly View alongside the timekeeping entry.
This allows field supervision to include targeted annotations and comments on cost codes which will then flow through the reporting and data. This allows contextually rich data to be appended to time and cost data, potentially leading to rich and valuable insights later in the project. → Learn more
Timekeeping Modifiers allow users to track extra timekeeping information related to specific Cost Codes and Hours. Standard Modifiers are: Trade, Classification, and Equipment.*
We are finalizing work to enable custom modifiers to be created to accommodate project, or business unit level requirements. This work will be the subject of a future release.
Modifiers are enabled in your company’s account by request.
Rhumbix has updated single sign-on (SSO) to support any OpenID Connect (OIDC) compatible identity provider. The new SSO configuration page will be found under Company Settings and will give control to Admin users to configure and test their SSO without needing assistance from Rhumbix Technical Services.
SSO is enabled in your company’s account by request.
Support Article Coming Soon
The Rhumbix Mobile App provides offline data management for field form users with poor or no network connectivity. Users can create and edit field forms while in Offline Mode. Any new forms and changes will be automatically submitted when the device is back online. → Learn more
The new features coming to Rhumbix continue to deliver on our mission of Workers First, empowering contractors with powerful, user-friendly tools that simplify and streamline critical construction workflows in the field. You can expect more improvement to our best-in-class Time & Resource Management platform that drive accuracy, seamless reporting capabilities, and a consolidated reporting. Stay tuned for the official release, and get ready to experience the future of construction technology with Rhumbix.
Check out additional resources at our Rhumbix Help Center or contact our team for more detail around these new and upcoming feature releases.