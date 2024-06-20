What's New at Rhumbix: Highlights Spring 2023

We are thrilled to announce the release of the latest features and enhancements for Rhumbix. These exciting improvements build upon our commitment to empowering construction professionals with powerful tools to boost productivity, increase accuracy, and save valuable time.

The new features in Rhumbix are designed to further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of construction operations. From enhanced timekeeping capabilities to advanced reporting features, contractors can expect a significant leap forward in managing their projects seamlessly. By leveraging the latest technological advancements, Rhumbix continues to be at the forefront of innovation, enabling contractors to work smarter and achieve unparalleled levels of operational excellence. Stay tuned for a closer look at the features that will drastically improve how you track, report, and manage construction activities.

Employee-Level Shifts & Breaks

To deliver improved tracking and assure compliance with labor regulations in complex environments like California, Rhumbix Timekeeping users can now track the Start and End Times for Shifts, Meals, and Breaks at the employee level on a timecard with a more seamless, streamlined interface. This information can be entered through both the Mobile App and Web Dashboard and will start to appear across reporting and workflows in the RMBX platform.

Key features include

Worker Level Tracking: Previously, shifts and breaks were set at the crew level. With this new employee level tracking, shifts, breaks and meals can be tracked by worker, to account for different shift and attendance patterns. Increased Visibility: Shifts, Meals and Breaks can be tracked in the timekeeping entry interface, and can be adjusted at the employee, group of employee, or bulk crew level, as with timekeeping Workflow Improvements: We will be improving the flow of this data through the approval, reporting and data components of the Rhumbix platform to ensure this critical information is available to stakeholders.

By implementing these strategies, construction firms can effectively manage change orders, mitigate the associated risks, and deliver successful projects that meet client expectations.

Additional Information

New Timecard Signature Experience

Improvements have been made to the Time Card Signature workflow on both Mobile and Web Platforms

Mobile Workflow

On Mobile, you will notice better organization of end-of-day questions and summarization of the daily or weekly hours accrued → Learn more

Web Text-to-Sign

On Web, users can initiate the worker time card signatures using the Text-to-Sign feature from the Web Dashboard. Previously this could only be done from mobile → Learn more

Weekly View Signature

On Web, users can now obtain and view signatures through Weekly View on the Web Dashboard in a similar manner to the Mobile App. Signature images and employee approval data is now more accessible to admins → Learn more

Create a Timecard in Weekly View

The Create Time Card feature allows web users to set up and populate a time card using a similar workflow as the mobile app. This often requested feature allows users to quickly configure a web-friendly timecard view, update hours and cost codes for a set of employees, and includes prompts and dialogs to confirm entries and changes upon submission. → Learn more

Duplicate on Web in Weekly View

The Duplicate feature allows web users to duplicate an existing time card using a similar workflow to the mobile app. In the event that an admin or office-based user needs to duplicate a timecard, this can quickly and reliably be achieved to create a new timecard in the current reporting or payroll period.

This feature brings more parity between web and mobile for users who may elect to enter time from the web which we have observed across Rhumbix users is a common occurrence. → Learn more

Timekeeping Comments

ADD FEATURE BY REQUEST

Comments are enabled in your company’s account. Timekeeping Comments allow Web and Mobile users to enter a Comment at the cost code/hours level of a time card. This information will show up in Weekly View alongside the timekeeping entry.

This allows field supervision to include targeted annotations and comments on cost codes which will then flow through the reporting and data. This allows contextually rich data to be appended to time and cost data, potentially leading to rich and valuable insights later in the project. → Learn more

Timekeeping Modifiers

ADD FEATURE BY REQUEST

Timekeeping Modifiers allow users to track extra timekeeping information related to specific Cost Codes and Hours. Standard Modifiers are: Trade, Classification, and Equipment.*

We are finalizing work to enable custom modifiers to be created to accommodate project, or business unit level requirements. This work will be the subject of a future release.

Modifiers are enabled in your company’s account by request.

Enterprise Single-Sign On (SSO) Update

ADD FEATURE BY REQUEST

Rhumbix has updated single sign-on (SSO) to support any OpenID Connect (OIDC) compatible identity provider. The new SSO configuration page will be found under Company Settings and will give control to Admin users to configure and test their SSO without needing assistance from Rhumbix Technical Services.

SSO is enabled in your company’s account by request.

Support Article Coming Soon

Offline Field Forms

ADD FEATURE BY REQUEST

The Rhumbix Mobile App provides offline data management for field form users with poor or no network connectivity. Users can create and edit field forms while in Offline Mode. Any new forms and changes will be automatically submitted when the device is back online. → Learn more

Additional Release Highlights

Save on Submit: To improve Web users’ timekeeping experience, Rhumbix has removed the automatic save while editing and, instead, will have all additions and changes cached and submitted together. The information is surfaced through the Display Confirmation. This improved workflow will make Weekly View more responsive.

To improve Web users’ timekeeping experience, Rhumbix has removed the automatic save while editing and, instead, will have all additions and changes cached and submitted together. The information is surfaced through the Display Confirmation. This improved workflow will make Weekly View more responsive. Display Confirmation: Users will see a confirmation box summarizing any entered or changed time card data when creating a new time card or making changes to an existing time card. The confirmation box will prompt the user to Confirm, Go Back to Editing, or Cancel.

Users will see a confirmation box summarizing any entered or changed time card data when creating a new time card or making changes to an existing time card. The confirmation box will prompt the user to Confirm, Go Back to Editing, or Cancel. Weekly View Group by Employee or Cost Code: Users can now group timekeeping data on Weekly View for easier review and entry.

Users can now group timekeeping data on Weekly View for easier review and entry. Weekly View Group by When Switching Weeks: The Weekly View dashboard has been updated to preserve the Group By feature when users switch between weeks. Now if you Group By Project and scroll to the previous week, your Group By Project will still be in place!

The new features coming to Rhumbix continue to deliver on our mission of Workers First, empowering contractors with powerful, user-friendly tools that simplify and streamline critical construction workflows in the field. You can expect more improvement to our best-in-class Time & Resource Management platform that drive accuracy, seamless reporting capabilities, and a consolidated reporting. Stay tuned for the official release, and get ready to experience the future of construction technology with Rhumbix.

Check out additional resources at our Rhumbix Help Center or contact our team for more detail around these new and upcoming feature releases.