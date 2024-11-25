Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Whether you build code bases or HR policies, we are a team of doers. We aren't afraid to roll up our sleeves and get to work.
We are working on problems that affect one of the largest industries globally. We help our clients solve some of their toughest challenges. When you work at Rhumbix you’ll work with other like-minded individuals who truly want to make an impact on the construction industry.
Hiring Practices Warning: At Rhumbix we take identity and internet safety very seriously, we’ll never ask for your personal information during our interview process. If you have anyone reach out to you claiming to be from Rhumbix requesting personal information, please report it to info@rhumbix.com. Thank you.