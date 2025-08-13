Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
The construction industry has been plagued by data silos since the dawn of cloud computing, which is why Rhumbix has designed its Platform around interoperability. Nearly all of our data has publicly available, REST API endpoints, enabling our customers to build their own integrations or leverage our existing integration frameworks to seamlessly flow data bidirectionally between your ERP and Project Management systems. Direct integrations allow you to get more value and longevity out of your existing systems by populating them with more accurate and timely data from the Field.
Our platform is designed to integrate effortlessly with a wide range of Project Management and ERP systems. Whether you're using Procore, Autodesk, Oracle, SAP, Sage 100, Sage 300, Viewpoint Vista, Viewpoint Spectrum, COINS, QuickBooks, or ComputerEase - we've got you covered. Our open API and standard file exports ensure you can easily connect your systems and benefit from Rhumbix's features.
Integrating with ERPs can be complex, especially if there have been customizations to an on-premise or cloud-based ERP. Over the last ten years of partnering with customers to build integrations, our team has become well-versed in the intricacies of these systems and knows how to help you navigate the process successfully.
At Rhumbix, we believe in partnering with our customers through every phase of the integration process. We leverage our expertise and that of our partner network to provide you with white glove treatment to ensure that your integration is successful and that you're getting the most out of our platform. Our team supports you every step of the way, from initial setup to ongoing maintenance, and maintains a CSAT rating of more than 95%.
Interested in learning more about how Rhumbix can integrate with your Project Management or ERP system? Click on the name of your system below to find out more. We look forward to partnering with you to make your integration process as smooth as possible.
If you have any questions or want to hear more about our Integrations, you can chat with our team or sign up for a personalized demo.