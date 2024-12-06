Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
As a construction trailblazer, Suffolk has consistently challenged what it means to “manage projects,” driving its team to think differently and seek innovative solutions on the jobsite.
Monthly Avg of T&M Tickets Average number of tickets submitted by subcontractors through Rhumbix. Volume similar to before, but now immediately accessible.
Weekly Hours Saved Time saved by Project Manager by moving to Rhumbix digital T&M solution. Versus 20+ hours previously required with paper-based process.
Avg Daily Processing Time. Average number of days a digital T&M takes to process from field submission. Versus 38 days previously.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix