The Solution

One of the biggest challenges of implementing a T&M solution was ensuring that Suffolk’s subcontractors would be able to easily on-board and use the digital system. A mobile, user-friendly platform was critical for maximizing the effective implementation on the jobsite. Also essential in the evaluation process was the ability to centralize all the reporting so that their project teams could easily monitor, manage, and approve T&M submission across numerous subcontractors and projects.

After a thorough search and evaluation of potential T&M solutions, the Suffolk team deployed Rhumbix on several projects, worked with the Rhumbix team to incorporate a few updates, and in the end, confidently selected the Rhumbix solution. With a mobile-first field app, cloud-based dashboards, and real-time project visibility, the Rhumbix T&M workflow delivered the critical features Suffolk needed to effectively transform their cumbersome paper-based system into a digital, data-driven T&M process. Suffolk was able to transition major projects from an entirely paper-based T&M process into a fully digital system in just a few weeks. Project Managers at the jobsite saw immediate returns on their investment, with massive time savings and increased transparency around all the change work being conducted on the project.