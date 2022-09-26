Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Beldon Roofing Company, an award-winning, family owned, fourth generation roofing company, is an excellent example of a construction company that has embraced technology as a way to improve efficiency and productivity. Jodie McCue, Beldon’s Administrator of Technology, explains that at any time, project managers may be managing 20 jobs, working with two or three foremen, and multiple teams.
Week Implementation Time. Beldon implemented and trained 200+ crew/foremen in less than 1 week
Total Health Assessment Forms submitted in less than 2 months
Avg # of Daily Submissions. Improvement from transitioning from paper-based to digital timekeeping
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix