The Solution

Beldon is already a digitized company and did not want field employees coming into the office to pick up paper forms, bring them to the job site, and then back to the home office.

After evaluating several new platforms and solutions, Beldon chose the Rhumbix suite of tools. The decision to switch to Rhumbix was influenced by several factors, including ease of use, configurability, and reporting. The ease of use of the app speaks for itself, Beldon was implemented and its 200+ crews/foreman trained in less than a week. The ability to configure the health assessment based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) left Beldon feeling secure knowing they have collected all the needed data points. The ability to report on data across job sites allows for quick filtering, sorting and grouping to assess risks.