Venture Capital Deals

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix, a San Francisco-based startup developing mobile tech for construction sites, has raised $14.3 million in Series B funding led by Blackhorn Ventures and Tenfore Holdings, with Greylock Partners, S28 Capital, South Park Ventures, and Glynn Capital also participating.
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