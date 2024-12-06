Autodesk Forge Fund Invests in Rhumbix

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Productivity-tracking platform Rhumbix recently closed an $8 million funding round, led by the Autodesk Forge Fund. It’s the fund’s sixth such investment in the last year, as it continues its mission to unite designers and engineers under the Autodesk umbrella.
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