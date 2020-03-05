CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 | Las Vegas, NV

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America’s largest construction trade show. Held every three years in Las Vegas, this massive event features the latest equipment advances and newest technology applications in every aspect of construction. Don’t miss your chance to see the widest selection of products and services – all in one place.
[et_pb_button admin_label=”Button” button_url=”https://www.conexpoconagg.com/” url_new_window=”on” button_text=”EVENT LINK” button_alignment=”left”]