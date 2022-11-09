[WEBINAR] Construction Production Tracking Solutions

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
If your construction team only tracks labor hours, your company misses out on critical progress and productivity data. Learn how Rhumbix can help you gain a unified view of project productivity by bringing together the most vital data: cost-coded labor hours, production quantities, and your budget. Fast-track your decision-making with our informative and straightforward video guide.
“Our company approaches technology decisions in a methodical way, and we choose solutions that are scalable and would work for other divisions that may need something similar. Rhumbix really fits our needs!” -DREW TRAMMELL, Technology Manager, ARCO Design/Build
Take the first step to getting control of your production tracking workflows by learning how to gain a unified view of project productivity by bringing together the most critical data: cost-coded labor hours, production quantities, and your budget.
This short webinar will take you through a production tracking workflow to show how Rhumbix can benefit your construction business. To learn more about spending less time on paperwork, access our on-demand webinar here.