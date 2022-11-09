[WEBINAR] Construction Production Tracking Solutions

Stop Guessing and Start Knowing with Rhumbix Production Tracking

If your construction team only tracks labor hours, your company misses out on critical progress and productivity data. Learn how Rhumbix can help you gain a unified view of project productivity by bringing together the most vital data: cost-coded labor hours, production quantities, and your budget. Fast-track your decision-making with our informative and straightforward video guide.

Learn how Rhumbix can help:

Capture percentage complete straight from the field

Fast-track true-ups for instant visibility into work complete

View overall performance or drill down into specific cost codes

“Our company approaches technology decisions in a methodical way, and we choose solutions that are scalable and would work for other divisions that may need something similar. Rhumbix really fits our needs!” -DREW TRAMMELL, Technology Manager, ARCO Design/Build

This webinar is for you if:

Your team only tracks crew hours worked and misses out on critical progress and productivity data.

You are sick of tracking production with time-consuming paper and spreadsheets.

You have looked into other construction software options and have come back with more questions than answers to your problem.

You no longer want to make major project decisions without completely understanding work status.

Watch the on-demand production tracking made easy webinar

Take the first step to getting control of your production tracking workflows by learning how to gain a unified view of project productivity by bringing together the most critical data: cost-coded labor hours, production quantities, and your budget.

This short webinar will take you through a production tracking workflow to show how Rhumbix can benefit your construction business. To learn more about spending less time on paperwork, access our on-demand webinar here.