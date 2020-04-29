Rhumbix raises $14.3M Series B to disrupt the construction industry

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
According to market research, the U.S.-based construction tech startups saw $3.1 billion in new funding in 2018, a 324 percent increase over 2017. What has historically been a paper and pencil industry is now embracing digitization as a way of maximizing productivity and profit with major investors recognizing the potential within the $1.3 trillion industry.
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