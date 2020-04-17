Construction Tech Trends: #3 Green and Innovative Materials

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As we all become more aware of the need to live more sustainably, many industries are undergoing a transformative change and moving toward sustainability through the innovative use of technology, process, and materials. One industry that is on the cutting edge of the Green Movement is the building and construction industry.
Green building technology is being used to create structures that are environmentally friendly and resource-efficient for the building’s entire service life. Designed with two primary goals; to reduce the overall impact on the environment by efficiently using energy, resources, and water, and to reduce waste, environmental degradation, and pollution, green building is a responsible approach.
Green building is accomplished through the use of more efficient construction processes, technologies, and sustainable materials. As developers, property owners, and governmental agencies put a greater emphasis on cost savings, environmental protection, and energy conservation, the growth of the use of green and innovative materials will continue to expand.
Examples of Green and Innovative Building Materials
New manufacturing processes have created materials like paint, insulation, and carpeting that emit fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These materials are more environmentally friendly when manufactured, and healthier in commercial and residential buildings. Other materials like sustainable wood flooring and the use of recycled materials can reduce the amount of energy used in their manufacture, and are more easily replenished.
Here are some examples of innovative, sustainable products being used in both residential and commercial buildings today.
In the future, the use of innovative materials and systems that aim to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint will continue to grow. Innovative companies are developing an entirely new generation of building materials that are “smarter,” self-sustaining, sleeker, and much easier on the environment. To remain competitive in today’s business climate, you need to stay up-to-date on these material innovations both to improve your bottom line and to help lower your environmental impact.