Data is Shaping the Future of the Construction Industry

The construction industry still relies heavily on paper to collect field data and manage its processes. The use of paper causes information to be delayed and hinder the ability to improve project outcomes. More and more companies are now realizing just how much access to the right data improves productivity and jobsite performance. But having data is not enough if you do not know what to do with it, here are three data trends to consider:

Data Quality: A continuing challenge in leveraging data from the jobsite is data quality. In many cases, there is a “chicken and egg” problem, where nobody cares about getting correct data entered because nobody looks at it, but nobody looks at it because the data quality is bad so the reports aren’t meaningful. Technology can play a significant role in driving data quality, with mobile tools that enable easier data entry and visual feedback to help give the numbers immediate meaning for those entering them.

Data Standards: Many larger construction companies are looking at how big data has changed other industries and are starting internal initiatives to do the same. One piece of this strategy is digging into historical project data. While the possibility of learning more about your own company’s execution is enticing, one of the most useful takeaways from this exercise may be to learn what you should do differently in capturing future project data. Bringing some company-wide structure to key project data can make it easier for companies to perform comparisons across past projects, better understand factors affecting relative project performance, and produce more accurate cost estimates in the future.

Data Overload: More data isn’t necessarily better. Overloading workers with additional data entry tasks or dumping more data on project managers who already have a long list of tasks to tend to isn’t going to make anyone popular. In many cases, digital tools can lower the time spent on data capture and administration. It can also facilitate the delivery of data to the right person at the right time. Ultimately, AI-driven tools will help workers in the field and the office by prioritizing key metrics that need attention and suggesting possible courses of action.

Better data is the foundation for productivity and performance improvements in the construction industry. At Rhumbix, we improve the quality, quantity, and accessibility of data by automating workflows. Empowered with better data, firms are equipped to make actionable insights and maintain visibility into project performance to be more profitable.