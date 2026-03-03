DCP Coatings + Rhumbix: Small Painting Contractor Discovers Perfect-Fit Field Solution

Company Overview

DCP Coatings, LLC represents a segment of the construction industry often overlooked in discussions about field technology: the small, specialized contractor operating with a single crew but serving customers who demand sophisticated documentation and quality control. Based out of their operation, DCP provides specialty coating and painting services requiring meticulous surface preparation, environmental monitoring, and comprehensive quality documentation.

The company’s work spans a range of coating applications where precision matters. Whether it’s industrial coatings requiring specific surface temperatures and humidity levels, protective coatings demanding particular preparation standards, or specialized applications with strict quality control requirements, DCP’s clients expect professional documentation to match professional execution.

Zachary Farmer, who manages project operations for DCP, brings a clear understanding of what the company needs: a way to formalize field processes, deliver polished reports to customers, and make it easy for field teams to capture the quality control data that coatings work demands. The company operates with one crew currently but aspires to scale operations as they grow—making the right technology foundation important from both current operational and future growth perspectives.

The FD Thomas Connection

DCP’s evaluation of Rhumbix began with an employee referral—one of the most powerful forms of technology recommendation in construction. An employee who had previously worked for FD Thomas, a well-known specialty contractor, shared his positive experience using Rhumbix on projects there. His perspective carried particular weight because it came from the field user’s point of view, not management’s.

“I got one of my employees that worked for him and his brother works for him too, and he was telling me about it. If he likes it and he thought it was value added—that’s coming from an employee perspective, let alone an owner.”

— Zachary Farmer, Project Manager, DCP Coatings

This employee-level endorsement indicated something important: the platform was actually usable in the field, not just impressive in demos. For a small company where the owner works closely with the crew, knowing that field workers at another contractor found the tool valuable suggested it wouldn’t create resistance or training challenges during implementation.

The Challenge

Manual Time Cards and Paper Forms

Like many small contractors, DCP Coatings operated on “old school time cards,” paper-based time tracking that created administrative burden without providing value beyond basic payroll processing. The time data existed to satisfy payroll requirements, but it didn’t feed into project tracking, customer reporting, or operational insights.

More significantly, DCP’s customers increasingly wanted formalized documentation of field activities. In coatings work, this documentation isn’t optional or nice-to-have—it’s often contractually required and critical for warranty coverage. Customers need to know that surface preparation met specifications, that environmental conditions were within acceptable ranges when coatings were applied, and that quality checks were performed throughout the process.

The Quality Control Documentation Gap

Zachary’s interest in Rhumbix centered particularly on quality control forms for coatings work. When he saw the built-in QC form during the demo, his reaction was immediate: “This is exactly what I’m looking for.” The form included all the elements critical to coatings documentation:

Surface preparation details: Methods used, cleanliness standards achieved (SSPC levels), equipment specifications.

Environmental conditions: Ambient temperature, wet bulb temperature, humidity, surface temperature, dew point calculations.

Surface contamination testing: Chlorides, nitrides, sulfates, oil presence.

Coating application details: Product batch numbers, mixing ratios, application methods, mil thickness measurements.

Inspection instruments: Calibration status and readings from measurement devices.

Having a digital form that captured all this information in a structured format, with automatic weather data aggregation, photo capabilities, and professional PDF output, would transform DCP’s ability to deliver the documentation customers expected.

Customer Reporting Expectations

Beyond quality control, DCP’s customers wanted regular updates on project progress delivered in a polished, professional format. Paper-based daily reports or informal email updates didn’t meet the standards of sophisticated clients who expected contractor documentation to match the quality of the work itself.

“The customers like to be in the know of it. So I’m looking for more of a formalized process that I can send a guy with either an iPad, his phone, install the app, and then he’s able to keep that stuff in line and something easy for me to kick out to my customers.”

— Zachary Farmer, Project Manager, DCP Coatings

Competitive Landscape

DCP had evaluated other platforms, including TrueQC, a quality control-specific platform with Bluetooth integration for inspection instruments. While TrueQC offered some advanced capabilities for linking digital instruments directly to reports, Zachary found Rhumbix’s overall polish and ease of use more appealing.

“Yours is so well polished. Everything I’m looking at here makes it very freaking easy to go through it.”

— Zachary Farmer, Project Manager, DCP Coatings

The comparison highlighted an important consideration for small contractors: specialized tools might offer deeper features for narrow use cases, but platforms that combine ease of use with broad functionality often deliver better overall value. A form that’s easy to complete consistently beats a sophisticated form that crews find cumbersome and avoid using.

The Solution

Built-In Coatings Quality Control

The centerpiece of Rhumbix’s value proposition for DCP was the pre-built quality control form specifically designed for coatings work. Rather than needing to design custom forms or adapt generic templates, DCP could start with a form that already included the fields and structure their industry required.

The form’s comprehensive approach addressed every aspect of coatings QC documentation:

1. Weather and Environmental Data

The platform automatically pulled weather data three times daily from the National Weather Service, populating ambient temperature, humidity, and other environmental conditions. For coatings work where environmental conditions during application directly impact performance and warranty coverage, this automated data capture eliminated manual recording while ensuring accuracy.

Zachary’s request about multi-day weather tracking—showing not just application day conditions but the following three days of forecast—reflected sophisticated understanding of coatings requirements. Many specifications require monitoring conditions for days after application to ensure proper cure. While Rhumbix didn’t automatically aggregate multi-day forecasts, the ability to create daily reports that automatically pulled weather data meant crews could easily document conditions without manual effort.

2. Surface Preparation Documentation

The form included fields for documenting surface preparation methods (abrasive blasting, power washing, chemical cleaning), equipment specifications (blast media size and type, water pressure), and achieved cleanliness standards (SSPC-SP levels that specify surface preparation quality).

3. Inspection Instruments and Measurements

Fields for documenting which instruments were used, their calibration status, and the measurements taken allowed DCP to demonstrate that proper quality checks occurred throughout the work. Zachary’s question about barcode scanning of coating batch numbers reflected forward-thinking about data capture efficiency—while not currently available, it indicated the type of refinement that could further streamline documentation.

4. Photo Documentation

The ability to attach photos directly to quality control forms meant visual evidence could be associated with specific inspection points and measurements. This visual documentation often proves invaluable when questions arise during or after project completion about whether work met specifications.

Streamlined Timekeeping

While quality control documentation drove Zachary’s initial interest, Rhumbix’s timekeeping functionality provided immediate operational value. The foreman-based crew timekeeping approach aligned perfectly with DCP’s single-crew structure: the foreman opens the app, selects the project, builds the crew (or selects a saved crew if it’s the same group), chooses cost codes, and allocates hours.

The shift extras functionality, capturing per diem, mileage, and reimbursements alongside regular hours, meant all payroll-relevant information could be captured in one place rather than requiring separate forms or spreadsheets. For a small company where the owner handles payroll or works with an accountant, this consolidation reduces administrative friction.

Professional Customer Reporting

The ability to share forms digitally addressed DCP’s customer communication challenge. After completing a quality control form or daily report, the foreman can share it via email directly from the app. Recipients receive a link to view the complete report with photos, data, and signatures, professionally formatted with DCP’s logo replacing the Rhumbix demo branding.

This capability transformed customer communication from informal (emailed updates) or burdensome (scanning and sending paper forms) to professional and immediate. Customers can view completed forms shortly after work is performed, download PDF copies for their records, and have confidence that documentation is comprehensive and standardized.

Production Tracking and Project Reporting

The production tracking functionality—entering quantities completed alongside time worked, provided visibility into project progress that paper time cards couldn’t deliver. For a project manager like Zachary, being able to see at a glance how much work was completed each day against the budgeted quantities meant earlier awareness of whether projects were on track.

The gain/loss reporting that showed whether projects were winning or losing hours relative to budgets could inform estimating for future work. For a small company looking to grow, learning from actual productivity data rather than guessing when bidding new work represents competitive advantage.

Safety Documentation

Beyond quality control, Rhumbix’s safety forms—toolbox talks, JSAs, JHAs, addressed another documentation requirement. While comprehensive safety programs might be handled by third-party consultants, having the ability to complete and share safety forms through the same platform used for other field documentation created consistency and convenience.

The forms use simple checkboxes and dropdown selections rather than requiring workers to remember and write every hazard or control measure. This simplification increases the likelihood forms get completed properly and consistently—especially important for small companies where workers might wear multiple hats and lack extensive safety training.

The Implementation

The Minimum License Question

One practical challenge emerged during pricing discussion: Rhumbix’s minimum license count is ten users, while DCP realistically needed only three (Zachary, the foreman, and Zachary’s wife who handles bookkeeping). For a small company, paying for unused licenses represented a legitimate concern about cost-benefit analysis.

However, the minimum also provided room for growth. If DCP added a second crew or brought office staff on board who needed access to project data, the licenses would be available without requiring renegotiation. For a company actively looking to grow, building infrastructure that accommodates that growth made sense even if current headcount didn’t fully utilize the capacity.

Mobile-First Simplicity

For a single-crew operation, the mobile-first design proved ideal. The foreman could complete time cards, quality control forms, and daily reports entirely from a phone or iPad in the field—no need to return to a trailer or office to document work. This immediacy ensured documentation happened while details were fresh rather than being reconstructed from memory or notes hours or days later.

The simplicity of the interface—select project, select crew, enter hours, tap over to production, tap to copy to forms—meant training requirements would be minimal. For a small company where elaborate training programs aren’t practical, tools need to be intuitive enough that a quick walkthrough suffices.

Feature Refinement Opportunities

Zachary’s questions during the demo revealed potential refinements that could make Rhumbix even more valuable for coatings contractors:

Barcode Scanning for Batch Numbers: The ability to scan barcodes on coating product containers to automatically capture batch numbers would eliminate manual entry errors and speed up documentation. While not currently available, Rhumbix’s development team could evaluate feasibility for future releases.

Multi-Day Weather Forecasts: Showing the application day plus three days of forecast conditions on quality control forms would address coating specification requirements for monitoring post-application environmental conditions. This represented a relatively straightforward enhancement that would add significant value for coatings-specific work.

The fact that Zachary felt comfortable suggesting these refinements during the initial demo reflected both his engagement with the platform and Rhumbix’s openness to customer feedback. Small contractors often feel their needs don’t matter to software vendors focused on larger clients; Colin’s receptiveness to ideas and commitment to discussing them with the development team countered that perception.

Implementation Path

DCP’s implementation would be straightforward: configure the account with their projects and crew, provide brief training for the foreman and Zachary, and start using the platform on active projects. The simplicity of the rollout matched the simplicity of their organization—no complex integrations, no extensive change management, just straightforward adoption of a tool designed to be easy to use.

The Results

Customer Satisfaction and Differentiation

The most immediate benefit DCP can expect from Rhumbix implementation is improved customer satisfaction through professional, comprehensive documentation. In a competitive market where many painting contractors deliver adequate work but inconsistent documentation, DCP’s ability to provide polished daily reports and detailed quality control records differentiates them.

This differentiation can translate directly to business development: satisfied customers become references, professional documentation helps win bids with sophisticated clients who evaluate contractor capabilities, and the ability to deliver high-quality reports justifies premium pricing.

Administrative Efficiency

Elimination of paper time cards: Office administrative time saved with digital time capture replacing manual paper-based processes.

Streamlined customer reporting: Less time compiling information for customer reports when data is captured digitally in the field.

Faster payroll processing: Bookkeeper receives structured time data ready for payroll processing rather than handwritten cards requiring interpretation.

For a small company where every hour spent on administration is an hour not spent on billable work or business development, these efficiency gains accumulate meaningfully over time.

Quality and Warranty Protection

Comprehensive documentation: Protection if warranty claims or disputes arise with evidence that environmental conditions were within specification, surface preparation met standards, and proper inspection procedures were followed.

Reputation protection: Detailed documentation helps establish that DCP’s work met specifications if coating performance issues occur due to factors outside DCP’s control.

Growth Infrastructure

As DCP grows from one crew to multiple crews, Rhumbix scales with them. The same processes that work for one foreman submitting time for one crew work for five foremen submitting time for five crews. The reporting that provides visibility into one project’s performance provides visibility into ten projects’ performance.

This scalability means DCP isn’t implementing a “starter” solution that they’ll need to replace as they grow. They’re building on a platform that contractors with dozens or hundreds of field workers use successfully—giving them room to expand operations without encountering technology limitations.

Estimating Improvement

Over time, the production data captured through Rhumbix can inform more accurate estimating. Rather than relying on industry standards or guesses about how long specific coating activities take, DCP can reference their actual historical productivity data: “Last time we applied this coating type under these conditions, we averaged X square feet per crew-hour.”

This data-driven estimating approach helps DCP bid competitively while protecting profit margins. Underbidding loses money; overbidding loses work. Accurate estimating grounded in actual performance data finds the right balance.

Field Productivity

Reduced paperwork time: Streamlined mobile data entry means less time on administrative tasks and more time managing work in the field.

Immediate documentation: Capturing data while details are fresh rather than reconstructing from memory or notes hours or days later.

Professional output: Field teams can share polished reports directly with customers, eliminating delays for office processing.

Key Takeaways

Employee Referrals Carry Exceptional Weight

Zachary’s employee who had used Rhumbix at FD Thomas provided the most credible possible endorsement: a field worker who found the tool valuable enough to recommend to his new employer. This type of referral matters more than any marketing material because it comes from actual usage experience at the field level where technology adoption succeeds or fails.

Industry-Specific Forms Provide Immediate Value

Rhumbix’s pre-built quality control form for coatings work meant DCP didn’t need to design custom forms or adapt generic templates. The form already included the fields, structure, and logic that coatings documentation requires. This specificity demonstrated that Rhumbix understood painting/coatings contractors’ needs rather than offering only generic construction capabilities.

“I dig it. Everything here—surface prep, surface condition, all of this is in line with what I’m looking for specifically. You’ve already got a form for it that looks like it’s built, which is what I need.”

— Zachary Farmer, Project Manager, DCP Coatings

Small Contractors Have Big Documentation Needs

DCP’s situation illustrated that sophisticated documentation requirements aren’t limited to large contractors on massive projects. A single-crew painting company serving quality-conscious customers needs comprehensive QC documentation just as much as a national specialty contractor. Technology platforms that assume “small contractor = simple needs” miss important market opportunities.

Professional Output Drives Differentiation

The ability to deliver polished, professional reports to customers differentiates contractors in competitive markets. Two contractors might perform equivalent quality work, but the one who delivers comprehensive, professional documentation is perceived as more professional overall—influencing customer satisfaction, referrals, and repeat business opportunities.

Mobile-First Design Matches Small Contractor Reality

Small contractors often lack dedicated office staff and elaborate back-office infrastructure. Tools that require desktop computers, extensive setup, or office-based administration create friction. Rhumbix’s mobile-first approach—where everything essential can be done from a phone in the field—matches how small contractors actually operate.

Minimum License Counts Create Tension for Small Buyers

The ten-license minimum created a practical challenge for DCP’s three-user need. While understandable from a business model perspective (small accounts require similar support as large accounts but generate less revenue), minimums can feel like barriers to small contractors. Positioning the unused capacity as “room to grow” helps, but the tension remains real.

Competitive Evaluation Reveals Platform Strengths

DCP’s comparison of Rhumbix with TrueQC highlighted important platform characteristics. TrueQC offered deeper integration with digital inspection instruments but less polish and breadth. Rhumbix delivered comprehensive capabilities with superior user experience. For most contractors, breadth plus usability beats narrow depth, even if the specialized tool offers advanced features for specific use cases.

Customer Feedback Drives Product Development

Zachary’s suggestions about barcode scanning and multi-day weather forecasts illustrated valuable product development opportunities. Small contractors often feel their needs don’t matter to software vendors focused on enterprise clients. Colin’s receptiveness to ideas and commitment to discussing them with development teams demonstrated that Rhumbix values input regardless of customer size—building loyalty and surfacing improvement opportunities that benefit all users.

Looking Ahead

DCP Coatings’ evaluation of Rhumbix illustrates how small specialty contractors navigate technology adoption decisions. The initial driver—an employee’s positive experience using the platform at a previous employer—provided credibility that no sales presentation could match. The discovery of industry-specific quality control forms addressed an immediate, pressing need for comprehensive coatings documentation. The overall ease of use and professional output quality aligned with DCP’s goals of formalizing processes and delivering polished customer communication.

Customer Communication Transformation

The shift from informal or inconsistent customer communication to professional, standardized digital reporting would likely generate positive feedback from DCP’s clients. Customers appreciate contractors who make it easy to stay informed about project status, quality compliance, and progress—especially when that information arrives in formats that are easy to review and file for their records.

This improved communication could lead to follow-on opportunities. Satisfied customers become repeat customers and references for new business. In competitive bid situations, the ability to demonstrate comprehensive documentation capabilities through examples from previous projects helps establish credibility and professionalism.

Growth Enablement

As DCP adds crew capacity—whether second crews for simultaneous projects or larger crews for bigger jobs—Rhumbix accommodates that growth without requiring process changes. Additional foremen would follow the same workflows already established. Zachary would review and approve time for multiple crews through the same portal interface. Reports would consolidate data across all projects automatically.

This scalability means DCP can focus on business development and operational execution rather than worrying about whether their systems can handle growth. The technology infrastructure grows with the business rather than constraining it.

Data-Driven Operations

Over time, the accumulation of production data, time allocation, and project performance information creates opportunities for operational insight that small contractors typically lack. Understanding actual productivity rates, identifying activities that consistently run over budget, and recognizing patterns in profitable versus challenging projects helps inform strategic decisions about which work to pursue and how to price it.

For a growing company, these insights compound over time. Each project provides data that improves estimating for the next project. Each successful implementation of process improvements (driven by data analysis) creates capability for the next improvement cycle.

Industry-Specific Refinements

The coating-specific enhancement requests Zachary raised—barcode scanning for batch numbers, multi-day weather aggregation—could benefit not just DCP but all painting and coatings contractors using Rhumbix. If Rhumbix implements these features, they further strengthen the platform’s value proposition for specialty coatings work.

This iterative improvement process—where customer feedback drives product development that benefits the broader user base—creates a virtuous cycle. Contractors feel heard and valued, Rhumbix develops features that serve real market needs, and the platform becomes increasingly valuable for specific trade specialties while maintaining broad applicability.

Beyond Initial Implementation

The foreman would start creating time cards daily, documenting work through photos and production quantities, and completing quality control forms as work progressed. Zachary would review and approve time from the web portal, share completed forms with customers, and use production reports to monitor project performance.

For a company looking to grow from one crew to multiple crews, from good contractor to exceptional contractor, from adequate documentation to professional differentiation, Rhumbix provides the operational infrastructure to support that evolution. The technology doesn’t do the work—skilled crews applying quality coatings do that—but it makes it easier to document the work professionally, communicate with customers effectively, and operate with the efficiency that sustainable growth requires.

Conclusion

The challenges DCP faced weren’t unique to their size or specialty: paper-based processes that create administrative burden without operational value, customer expectations for professional documentation, competitive pressure to differentiate through operational sophistication, and the need for technology that scales with business growth. These challenges affect contractors of all sizes, from single-crew operations to national firms.

What distinguished DCP’s approach was clarity about requirements combined with realistic assessment of what would actually work in their environment. Zachary knew exactly what quality control documentation coatings work required, understood that field teams needed tools simple enough to use consistently, and recognized that professional customer reporting could differentiate DCP in competitive situations.

Rhumbix’s value proposition for DCP combined several elements:

Industry-specific forms that addressed coatings QC requirements without requiring custom development.

Mobile-first design that matched how single-crew contractors actually operate in the field.

Professional output suitable for sharing with quality-conscious customers.

Operational efficiency through streamlined timekeeping and automated weather data capture.

Growth scalability that wouldn’t require replacement as the company added crews and projects.

Receptiveness to feedback that made DCP feel their needs mattered despite their small size.

For small contractors evaluating field technology, DCP’s experience offers valuable lessons. Employee referrals provide the most credible validation. Industry-specific capabilities demonstrate vendor understanding of your trade’s unique requirements. Mobile-first design eliminates barriers to field adoption. Professional output quality drives customer differentiation. And perhaps most importantly, platforms that scale from single-crew to multi-crew operations provide stable foundations for growth rather than technological constraints requiring future replacement.

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