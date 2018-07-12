EmergeRX Series: How Digital Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Every great project starts with an ambitious goal shared by a motivated team. Unfortunately, if teamwork isn’t a part of the plan, the great project can end there, too. Construction presents a unique set of challenges when it comes to working as a team. Teams on a construction site or project are typically scattered between the office, field, and outside meetings. Today’s most popular tech has been modeled to suit office-based needs, but is not necessarily enhanced for field-to-office communication. Fortunately, industry-specific solutions, such as Rhumbix, have reliable communication tools built for the unique relationship between the field and the home office. Of course, digital teamwork is still work, and strategic (albeit less tiring) navigation of the tools at hand is key to realizing the success of employing them. Here’s how we make it happen.
About Rhumbix: We know that the best technology provides you with a way to get to work, faster. Rhumbix Field Intelligence Platform is a digital solution that improves every aspect of daily construction operations with better data from the field to the home office. Rhumbix boosts productivity, craft worker morale, and building quality while providing a field experience that teams love.