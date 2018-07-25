Digitizing T&M Tracking on Construction Projects

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
The recently announced acquisitions of Viewpoint and e-Builder by Trimble, and of Aconex by Oracle, point to a consolidation of project management functionalities and workflows within software solutions, which will drive versatility and the ability to better manage changes in the field.
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