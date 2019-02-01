Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

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Edit Time Card Screen Update | Mobile 3.3

RhumbixFebruary 01, 2019

We are releasing a new version of our mobile app early next week. This update has improvements to the Timekeeping Edit Time screen. We now display a worker’s trade, classification, and employee ID below their name when you input time. This makes it easier for your foremen to ensure they are submitting time to the right individual.

We also resolved an issue with the previous version of the app (3.2). A spinner no longer appears each time a note is submitted with a time card forcing users to close the app before resuming their workflow.

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