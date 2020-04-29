Construction leaders are changing the face of the built world every day. They are working on some of the most innovative projects we’ve ever seen. There are plenty of signs showing us that 2020 has a bright future. The right combination of leadership, drive, and talent has helped these leaders sore to new heights.

The leaders on this list are inspiring us and continue to share their expertise with their peers and the industry.

Below we’ve compiled a list of eight influential construction leaders to watch in 2020.

1.Clay Scharff, CEO/President, Sachs Electric

Clay is using the power and scale of ArchKey Solutions to leverage brands like Sachs Electric to build out one of the largest electrical and technological contractors. He’s doing this through people, growth, continuous improvement, and centers of excellence.

Content we loved: Changing the Face of Construction – ArchKey Solutions Introduces The Power of Scale

2. Robby Hayes, Vice President and Division Manager, Brasfield and Gorrie

Robby the Vice President and Division Manager was recognized by Building Design + Construction for his professional contributions and accomplishments. Hayes oversees the overall operations of the company’s Corporate Services division in Birmingham. In addition to these responsibilities, he provides strategic direction for Brasfield and Gorrie’s work in the commercial market across all offices.

Content we loved: Top 40 under 40 Birmingham Business Journal

3. Gerry Matjuk, President, Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company

Gerry is President of Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc., Mr. Majkut is responsible for executive leadership of the largest and most diverse, full-service general contractor in the state of Hawaii. Mr. Majkut contributes his 32 years of construction, engineering and management experience to continue Hawaiian Dredging’s tradition of quality construction and outstanding client and community relations.

Content we loved: Talk Story: Gerry Matjuk of Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co.

4. Mike Greenawalt, Matt Englert, Keith Douglas, C-Suite, Rosendin Electric

Together this trio is taking over the leadership of Rosendin Electric, in a historic move to set the company up for longterm success they’ve decided to promote Rosendin Electric veterans: Mike, Matt, and Keith to lead the company as CEO and COOs respectively.

Content we loved: Rosendin Electric Rearranges Its C-suite

5. Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO, Williams Industrial Services

Tracy Pagliara is President and CEO of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Mr. Pagliara joined Global Power in April 2010 as General Counsel, Secretary and Vice President of Business Development and progressively advanced to his most recent position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Pagliara was with Gardner Denver, Inc., for eight years, where he served as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary and also assumed additional leadership responsibility for the compliance, human resources, environmental, health and safety, and insurance functions

Content we loved: Williams Industrial Services Group Restructures Company to Return to Their Roots

6. Doug Banning, CEO, Miller Pipeline

Doug Banning joined Miller Pipeline as a cost accountant. In 1989 he was promoted to controller. Mentored by the company’s founders, Banning gained knowledge of the inner workings of the organization and oversaw several acquisitions. In 1998 he became the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, and in 2003 he assumed his current role as CEO.

Content we loved: Miller Pipeline Adds North Carolina Company

7. Larry Lowe, Superintendent, Bernards

Larry Lowe talks us through a simulated tower crane rescue in partner with the Los Angeles Fire Department. A crucial exercise that helps extend Bernards community-oriented partnerships and ensures not only are operators on their sites safe, but extends to the broader industry as well.

Content we Loved: Tower Crane Rescue: The Rise Koreatown

8. Christopher Baze, BIM Manager, Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company

Chris Baze uses cutting edge tools to help HDCC build better. He’s been featured in numerous blogs and news publications on just how these tools impact his day-to-day work including the Autodesk Connect & Construct blog.

Content we love: Hawaiian Dredging Improves Quality and Efficiency With ‘Virtual Construction’

Keep an eye out for these folks, they are sure to be making waves across the industry, we can’t wait to see what they do next.