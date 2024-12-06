Field Digitization and Data

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
While it’s been widely reported that construction has been slower to adapt to new digital technologies than most industries, it’s changing fast. Now it seems there’s an app for everything. So the challenge has evolved from deciding whether to take the digital leap to selecting and deploying technology in a coherent and value-added manner. Just having the latest tool does not necessarily guarantee results.
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