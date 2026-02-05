Free Change Order Template for Construction [Download]

What is a Change Order?

A change order is a formal document that modifies the original construction contract. It authorizes changes to:

Scope: Work added, removed, or modified from original plans

Work added, removed, or modified from original plans Cost: Contract price increases or decreases

Contract price increases or decreases Schedule: Time extensions or accelerations

A change order becomes legally binding when signed by the owner, contractor, and architect (if applicable). Without signatures, it’s just a proposal, and performing work without signed approval is the single biggest mistake contractors make.

Why Templates Matter for Payment Protection

Change orders account for 10-15% of total contract value on major projects. That’s significant money flowing through documentation that many contractors treat casually.

A standardized template ensures you:

Capture all required information every time

Meet contractual documentation requirements

Create defensible records if disputes arise

Track cumulative cost and schedule impacts

Get faster approvals with complete submissions

Incomplete change orders invite delays and disputes. Complete, professional documentation moves through approval faster and holds up better if you ever need to enforce payment.

Essential Fields Your Template Must Include

Every change order template needs these core elements:

1. Project Identification

Project name and address

Original contract date and number

Owner, contractor, and architect names

2. Change Order Number and Date

Sequential numbering (CO-001, CO-002, etc.) prevents confusion when multiple changes occur. The date establishes when the change was formally requested—critical for contractual deadline compliance.

3. Description of Change

Be specific. “Additional electrical work” is too vague. “Install 12 additional 20-amp circuits in Building B server room per RFI #47 response dated 3/15/26” leaves no room for misinterpretation.

4. Reason for Change

Document why the change is necessary:

Owner request

Design error or omission

Unforeseen site conditions

Regulatory requirement

Value engineering

5. Cost Adjustment

Include three figures:

Contract sum prior to this change: Running total including all previous COs

Running total including all previous COs Amount of this change: Increase or (decrease)

Increase or (decrease) New contract sum: Updated total after this change

6. Schedule Impact

Days added or removed

Previous completion date

New completion date

7. Signature Blocks

Space for all required parties to sign and date:

Owner or owner’s representative

Contractor

Architect (on AIA contracts)

8. Supporting Documentation Reference

List attached backup:

Initiating RFI, ASI, or CCD

Photos of site conditions

Quantity takeoffs

Vendor quotes

T&M tickets (if applicable)

Industry Standard Forms: AIA G701 and Alternatives

AIA G701-2017

The AIA G701 is the most widely recognized change order form in construction. Key features:

Documents agreed modifications to scope, cost, or time

Requires signatures from owner, contractor, and architect

Includes cumulative cost tracking

References related contract documents

Use AIA G701 when your prime contract is AIA-based, which is common on commercial and institutional projects.

ConsensusDocs

Developed in 2007 as an alternative to AIA forms, ConsensusDocs is backed by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). Some contractors prefer it because:

Generally considered more contractor-favorable

Requires owners to pay 50% of estimated cost upfront for unilateral changes

Balanced input from owners, contractors, and trades

Project-Specific Templates

Some owners—especially public agencies and large developers—require their own change order forms. Always use the form specified in your contract, even if you prefer something different.

Best Practices for Using Change Order Templates

1. Never Start Work Without Signed Approval

This is the most critical rule. Performing work without a signed change order often leads to payment denial. The owner’s verbal “go ahead” means nothing if they later dispute the charge.

2. Document Immediately

When you identify a potential change, document it immediately. Many contracts include strict deadlines, some as short as 7 days, for submitting change order requests. Miss the deadline, forfeit the claim.

3. Include Complete Backup

Attach everything that supports your request:

The RFI or ASI that triggered the change

Photos showing conditions

Labor and material breakdowns

Subcontractor quotes

Schedule analysis for time impacts

4. Mirror Contract Language

Use the same defined terms, markup percentages, and schedule language as your original contract. Inconsistent terminology invites disputes.

5. Maintain a Change Order Log

Track all change orders in a central log showing:

CO number and date

Description

Status (pending, approved, rejected)

Amount

Days impact

Cumulative totals

6. Meet Notification Deadlines

Your contract likely specifies how quickly you must notify the owner of potential changes. Track these deadlines carefully; late notification can void your right to claim additional compensation.

Common Causes of Change Orders

Understanding why change orders happen helps you document them properly:

Design Errors and Omissions

The dominant category. Missing details, conflicting drawings, or elements that can’t be built as designed. Document the specific error and reference the original drawing.

Owner Requests

The client wants something different—upgraded finishes, layout modifications, additional features. These are usually the cleanest change orders since the owner initiates them.

Unforeseen Site Conditions

Hidden conditions that couldn’t be anticipated: undocumented utilities, contaminated soil, structural issues behind walls. Photos are essential here.

Regulatory Changes

Code updates or inspector requirements that differ from original design. Reference the specific code section or inspection report.

Material Availability

When specified materials are unavailable or prices have changed dramatically. Document the supply chain issue and the proposed substitution.

Mistakes That Cost Contractors Money

Avoid these documentation failures:

Vague descriptions: “Extra work” doesn’t hold up in disputes

“Extra work” doesn’t hold up in disputes Missing cost breakdowns: Lump sums without backup invite challenges

Lump sums without backup invite challenges No schedule analysis: Time claims without documentation are weak

Time claims without documentation are weak Unsigned T&M tickets: Self-reported hours get rejected

Self-reported hours get rejected Late submission: Missing contractual deadlines forfeits claims

Missing contractual deadlines forfeits claims Wrong markup: Using non-contractual overhead and profit percentages

Using non-contractual overhead and profit percentages Incomplete signatures: Missing owner or architect approval means it’s not approved

From Paper to Digital: Modernizing Change Order Management

Paper templates work, but they have limitations:

Field crews can’t access them easily

Routing for signatures takes days

Version control becomes a nightmare

Finding backup documentation is time-consuming

No real-time visibility into approval status

Digital Advantages

Construction teams moving to digital change order management report:

Faster approvals: Digital signatures turn days into minutes

Digital signatures turn days into minutes Better documentation: Photos, GPS data, and timestamps captured automatically

Photos, GPS data, and timestamps captured automatically Real-time tracking: See where every change order stands across all projects

See where every change order stands across all projects Audit trails: Every action logged with timestamps

Every action logged with timestamps Integration: Data flows to accounting and project management systems

Start with templates to establish good documentation habits. When you’re ready to eliminate paper-chasing entirely, digital solutions can automate the entire workflow from field capture to approval.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should be included in a change order template?

Essential elements include: project identification, change order number and date, description of the change, reason for the change, cost adjustment (prior sum, change amount, new sum), schedule impact (days added, new completion date), and signature blocks for all required parties.

Is there an industry-standard change order form?

The AIA G701-2017 is the most widely recognized standard form. ConsensusDocs offers an alternative. However, always use whatever form your contract specifies—some owners require their own proprietary forms.

Can I start work before the change order is signed?

Not recommended. Performing work without signed approval is the most common cause of change order payment disputes. Get signatures before starting work, or at minimum, get written authorization to proceed at your own risk.

How long do I have to submit a change order?

Check your contract. Notification deadlines vary from 7 days to 30 days depending on the contract terms. Missing these deadlines can void your right to claim additional compensation.

What’s the difference between a change order and a change order request?

A change order request (COR) is a proposal submitted by the contractor. It becomes a change order when approved and signed by all required parties. Until then, it’s a pending request.

Key Takeaways

Use a standardized template: Consistent documentation ensures nothing gets missed

Consistent documentation ensures nothing gets missed Include all essential fields: Project ID, description, cost adjustment, schedule impact, signatures

Project ID, description, cost adjustment, schedule impact, signatures Never work without signed approval: Verbal authorization doesn’t protect you

Verbal authorization doesn’t protect you Document immediately: Meet contractual notification deadlines

Meet contractual notification deadlines Attach complete backup: Photos, quotes, breakdowns, and supporting documents

Photos, quotes, breakdowns, and supporting documents Maintain a change order log: Track status and cumulative impacts

Track status and cumulative impacts Match contract terms: Use the same markups and terminology as your agreement

A professional change order template is your foundation for getting paid on scope changes. Download ours to start documenting changes properly or explore how digital change order management can eliminate the paper-chasing entirely.