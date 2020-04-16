Further, Faster With The Next Wave of Construction Tech

The construction industry continues to wow the world with daring structures, massive projects, and never before undertaken endeavors. We marvel in what’s possible today with new building techniques, materials, and more that make these feats possible. Technological innovation is occurring in every part of the process from pre-construction through to post. Some forms of technology have been readily adopted like digitized blueprints from PlanGrid to BIM modeling and management through Autodesk BIM 360.

These strides have taken the industry further faster, and as more and more technology becomes available to construction professionals the advances in productivity and project management will come more quickly than ever before. One looming area of opportunity ripe for advances in aiding the work that happens on the jobsite is field-data capture technology. While tools like Autodesk BIM 360 manage the entire building life-cycle in one place it’s only when you tie in relevant, timely, and accurate data from the field that you are able to unlock the BIM 360’s full potential. Rhumbix, the field data company, captures T&M tags generated directly at the source, collecting materials, labor, and more to document out of scope work.

Field data collected at the source and then integrated into a system like BIM 360 ensures that the field and the back office are looking at a single source of truth, everyone is clear on what is happening and why.

Technology in the field organizes and increases accuracy so you don’t have to rely on memory or paper documentation which can become lost or damaged. With a digital field solution in place, information flows quickly to the systems which need the data the most.

Integrations like Rhumbix and Autodesk BIM 360 Cost Management is just one of the many necessary steps we are taking to move the industry forward, together. Want to learn more about how the integration works? Read this one-pager today.