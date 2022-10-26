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Help Build the Future of Construction

Help Build the Future of Construction

Shambhavi TambulwadkarOctober 26, 2022 • 2 min read

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Introducing the Rhumbix Research & Community Program.

At Rhumbix, we value everyone’s voice. From opportunity discoveries to product launches, we want to hear about your needs and concerns at all stages. With your feedback, we can build better Time & Resource Management products and services that impact the construction industry.

That’s why we created the Rhumbix Research & Community Program. A place to share your thoughts about critical industry issues and needs. This program is a place where customers can let Rhumbix know how we can better support efforts in the field and home office.

What can you expect from the Rhumbix Research & Community Program?

  • Invite-only opportunities to share feedback in one-on-one live sessions and engage with the Product team at Rhumbix
  • Priority status and higher weightage for the feedback provided by the Rhumbix Research & Community Program members (1.5x)
  • Members who provide feedback receive reward points for every research participation. These points can be used to receive swag, gift cards or make donations to your favorite charities
  • Exclusive look at upcoming solutions and enhancements during feedback sessions
  • All professional levels are welcome to provide an equal voice in shaping products and services at Rhumbix

How to get involved?

  1. Sign up with email
    Visit go.rhumbix.com/researchcommunity and complete the registration form. A questionnaire will arrive in your inbox. The more information you share on the questionnaire, the better we’ll be able to match you with projects that will benefit from your opinions and expertise.
  2. Take part in research
    If a study is a good fit for you, you’ll get a follow-up questionnaire (if needed), details about what the study involves, and a link to book time for the feedback session. 
  3. Accept our thanks
    Your feedback matters. When you complete a study, we say thanks with things like points, swag, gift cards that you can keep, or donations to your favorite charity.

We look forward to your participation in the Rhumbix Research & Community Program. Please visit go.rhumbix.com/researchcommunity to sign up today! Do you have questions before you sign up? Check out our FAQs.

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