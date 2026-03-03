HMT USA + Rhumbix: Escaping WorkMax Frustration

Escaping WorkMax Frustration

High-Rise Electrical Contractor Moves from Broken Promises to Reliable Field Operations

COMPANY OVERVIEW

HMT USA, LLC—where the initials stand for “Hungry, Mean, and Tired,” reflecting how you should feel after a hard day’s work—operates as a unionized electrical contractor specializing in high-rise construction across California. The company name captures their work ethic: delivering quality electrical installations on complex vertical construction projects where precision, coordination, and comprehensive documentation are non-negotiable.

High-rise work presents unique operational challenges. Projects span multiple years with dozens of floor levels, each requiring its own set of electrical installations. A single project might have 40 or more phases (one per floor level), with multiple cost codes per phase for different types of electrical work. Managing labor allocation across these phases, tracking progress by level, and ensuring accurate cost accounting demands sophisticated systems and disciplined processes.

Operating as a union contractor in California adds layers of complexity: prevailing wage requirements, strict meal and break compliance (Wage Order 16), PAGA exposure, apprenticeship ratios, and detailed record-keeping mandates. The technology systems supporting field operations must accommodate these requirements reliably, failures create regulatory exposure, not just operational inconvenience.

THE CHALLENGE

HMT’s path to Rhumbix didn’t begin with proactive technology evaluation, it began with accumulated frustration over broken promises, unfixed issues, and a vendor relationship that had deteriorated to the point where leadership concluded continuing was untenable.

“They promised us all these things in the beginning that were coming… Laura found her notes from a year ago of things that were supposed to be done by the end of the year. Well, that was last year… I think everyone is just frustrated at this point. They’ve over promised and under delivered and I think everyone’s just over it.”

— Lindsey Lemmond, Field, Compliance & Payroll Administrator, HMT USA

The Daily Report Problem

The specific trigger: daily reports. When HMT initially implemented WorkMax, they were excited about automatic data flow from time cards to daily reports, eliminating redundant data entry and reducing administrative burden. WorkMax promised the same capability. But it didn’t work.

Field supervisors had to manually re-enter employee names, hours, and work details into daily reports despite having already entered the same information into time cards. The redundancy was exactly what digital systems were supposed to eliminate. Lindsey reported the issue early, submitted support tickets, was told it was “priority” and “in development” and “coming soon.” Two years later, nothing had changed.

“With our last program, they were automatically imported. And with this program that we have, they’re not, and so we’re kind of getting bogged down as far as time goes with having to manually enter this stuff.”

— Lindsey Lemmond, Field, Compliance & Payroll Administrator, HMT USA

Data Integrity and Syncing Issues

Beyond the daily report frustration, HMT experienced troubling data integrity problems. In one instance, labor hours appeared on a cost code that should never have labor—it was designated for materials only. This type of data corruption creates serious problems: inaccurate job costing, confused project managers, and loss of confidence in system reliability.

The High-Rise Phase/Cost Code Complexity

HMT’s high-rise work creates a specific cost accounting challenge. Each project might have 40+ phases representing different floor levels. Each phase would have its own budget with multiple cost codes for different electrical activities. The result: a single high-rise project might have hundreds of distinct phase/cost code combinations.

California Compliance Requirements

Operating as a union electrical contractor in California imposed strict compliance requirements:

Meal and break tracking: California requires first meal breaks begin within the first five hours of a shift and last at least 30 minutes

Worker time card signatures: Each worker must review and sign their time card confirming hours worked and breaks taken

Real-time payroll access: Systems must enable timely payroll processing to meet California’s strict pay date requirements

Audit trail requirements: Comprehensive records must be maintained for PAGA claims, Labor Commissioner investigations, and potential litigation

The Local Server Dependency Problem

HMT used ConnectMax to export time data from WorkMax for payroll processing. The script ran locally on Lindsey’s computer, requiring specific software keys and local server access. This created a single point of failure: if Lindsey was out of the office, payroll processing became complicated or impossible.

THE SOLUTION

Rhumbix’s comprehensive demonstration to HMT’s leadership team addressed each of their operational challenges while maintaining focus on reliability and integration with their existing Foundation system.

1. Automated Daily Report Workflow

Rhumbix’s “copy to” functionality directly addressed HMT’s most pressing frustration. After a foreman completes a time card—selecting the project, forming the crew, allocating hours to phase/cost codes—they can tap “Actions” and select “Copy to Daily Report.” The system automatically pulls job information, worker names, hours worked, and cost code allocations into the daily report template.

The redundant data entry, re-typing employee names and hours that were already entered once—is eliminated. The time card data flows directly to the daily report, maintaining consistency between payroll/job costing records and customer-facing documentation.

“Those daily reports were an issue and I said something in the very beginning and put a ticket in, and I was told, oh, you know, this is priority. This is going to be in development and this is coming. And every month I would check in and it’s been two years now.”

— Lindsey Lemmond on WorkMax’s unfulfilled promises

2. Flexible Time Collection Methodologies

Rhumbix offered multiple approaches that could be mixed based on what worked best: crew-based timekeeping where foremen create time cards on behalf of their crews, hybrid approaches where workers clock in/out on the foreman’s device, and individual worker entry. This flexibility meant HMT could evolve their approach rather than being locked into one methodology.

3. California Compliance Features

Rhumbix’s design reflected deep understanding of California’s labor regulations. Key compliance features included:

Precise Meal and Break Tracking: Shifts configured with start and end times, with meals tracked down to the minute

Worker Signatures: End-of-day signature workflows allow workers to review time cards and attest electronically

Shift Extras for Compliance Tracking: Vacation, holiday, sick time, and other absences can be marked as shift extras

Classification Changes: When apprentices step up to journeyman roles, the system applies rate modifiers and allocates hours to different pay rates

4. Cloud-Based Architecture

Rhumbix’s cloud-based architecture on Amazon Web Services directly addressed HMT’s ConnectMax problems. Anyone with payroll administrator or admin permissions can export time data from any computer with internet access, no local software installation required. Laura’s Friday afternoon crisis—unable to process payroll because the export tool lived on Lindsey’s laptop—becomes impossible with cloud architecture.

5. Foundation Integration Solution

The integration scoping call with Spark Business Works tackled HMT’s complex work breakdown structure directly. The solution: concatenate phase and cost code into a single identifier in Rhumbix. To prevent overwhelming users with hundreds of cost codes, Rhumbix’s search functionality enables foremen to filter by phase, making hundreds of cost codes manageable.

THE IMPLEMENTATION

HMT took a thoughtful, phased approach to implementation that prioritized solving their core frustrations while ensuring reliable integration with their existing Foundation system.

Integration Scoping and Timeline

The integration scoping call brought together all stakeholders: HMT, Rhumbix, and Spark Business Works. The agreed timeline: integration completed by mid-December, allowing several weeks for user acceptance testing before a January 1st go-live target—giving HMT a clean break at year-end.

Training and Change Management

Rather than forcing immediate company-wide adoption, HMT trained users progressively, allowing time for adaptation. Training included:

Administrative training: System configuration, user management, approval workflows, and payroll export processes

Foreman training: Mobile app usage, time card creation, cost code selection, daily report completion, and signature collection

Support resources: Access to Rhumbix support team, documentation, and the account executive for escalations

THE RESULTS

Based on the demonstrated capabilities and planned January 2026 implementation, HMT can anticipate significant improvements across multiple dimensions of their operations.

Operational Efficiency Restoration

Elimination of redundant data entry: The most immediate benefit is eliminating the redundant data entry that had plagued field supervisors for two years. Completing time cards automatically populates daily reports.

Time savings compound: Even 10 minutes saved per foreman per day becomes hours saved weekly across multiple projects, enabling field supervisors to focus on technical work.

Reduced field complaints: Field complaints about “monotonous” workflows are addressed by fixing the underlying problem.

Data Integrity and Reliability

Cloud-based real-time synchronization: Time entered correctly in the field appears correctly in the office, immediately. The mysterious data corruption that appeared in WorkMax is eliminated.

Complete audit trails: Tracking who entered what data when, with full history of changes, provides accountability and transparency.

California Compliance Confidence

Comprehensive compliance documentation: Detailed meal and break tracking, worker signatures with compliance attestations, and comprehensive record-keeping strengthen HMT’s position in the event of Labor Commissioner investigations or PAGA claims.

Reduced liability exposure: PAGA settlements can reach hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars. Comprehensive documentation dramatically improves defense posture and settlement leverage.

Operational Resilience

Elimination of single points of failure: Multiple administrators can process payroll from any location. Laura’s Friday afternoon crisis becomes impossible.

Business continuity: If Lindsey is unavailable for any reason, payroll processing continues uninterrupted.

“It’ll be nice to have something that works better. I’m glad you guys kind of popped across our radar somehow.”

— Laura, Controller, HMT USA

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Broken Promises Destroy Vendor Relationships

HMT’s decision to leave WorkMax was driven by accumulated broken promises over two years. When vendors promise features are “coming soon,” then fail to deliver month after month, trust erodes.

Basic Functionality Matters More Than Advanced Features

HMT’s top requirement—daily reports that pull from time cards—wasn’t sophisticated. Getting fundamentals right matters more than offering advanced features that work inconsistently.

California Compliance Isn’t Optional

Platforms designed from the ground up for California’s requirements provide genuine value beyond operational efficiency. Vendors who treat compliance as an afterthought create legal exposure for their customers.

Cloud Architecture Eliminates Operational Fragility

HMT’s dependency on local software installation created unnecessary operational fragility. Cloud-based platforms accessible from any internet-connected device eliminate these single points of failure.

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