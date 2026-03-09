How Much Money Are You Losing on Unbilled T&M Work? (Industry Benchmark Report)

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Industry research and customer data reveal that contractors using manual T&M tracking typically capture only 75-85% of billable T&M work.
That means:
T&M leakage doesn’t show up as a line item in your financials. It’s invisible:
The reality: This is $50K-$250K in pure loss that goes unnoticed year after year.
Scenario: A foreman performs 3 hours of extra work on Tuesday morning. By Friday afternoon when filling out timecards, he doesn’t remember or doesn’t bother to mark it as billable T&M.
Result: 3 hours × $75/hour = $225 never billed
Frequency: 2-3 times per week per foreman
Annual cost (10 foremen): $23,400-$35,100
Scenario: Crews do small T&M items throughout the day (5 minutes here, 10 minutes there). Foremen think “it’s not worth tracking” and don’t document it.
Result: 30 minutes/day of “small stuff” × 20 days/month = 10 hours/month unbilled
At $75/hour across 10 foremen:
Annual cost: $90,000
Scenario: Foreman fills out a T&M ticket in the field. The ticket gets wet, torn, or lost before it reaches the office. There’s no backup, so the work was never documented.
Result: Entire T&M event (sometimes $1,000-$5,000) completely unbilled
Frequency: 1-2 times per month
Annual cost: $12,000-$120,000 depending on ticket size
Scenario: Change orders are verbal in the field (“just get it done, we’ll sort it out later”). By the time paperwork is submitted weeks later, details are fuzzy, client disputes it, or it never gets submitted at all.
Result: $2,000-$10,000 change orders never invoiced
Frequency: 3-5 times per year
Annual cost: $6,000-$50,000
Scenario: Foreman marks T&M work under the base contract cost code instead of the T&M code. Accounting doesn’t catch it, so it never gets billed.
Result: Labor shows up as part of lump-sum contract, not as billable T&M
Frequency: 5-10% of T&M work miscoded
Annual cost: $10,000-$50,000
Scenario: Project manager knows some T&M work wasn’t captured but thinks “it’s not worth fighting with the client” or “we’ll make it up on the next change order.”
Result: Client gets free work, you absorb the cost
Frequency: Too often
Annual cost: Impossible to quantify (could be $50K+)
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Assumptions:
Calculation:
That’s $600K in work you did but never got paid for.
Question 1: What percentage of your total work is T&M?
Question 2: How do foremen track T&M work in the field?
Question 3: How often do you find T&M work weeks later that was never invoiced?
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When sales teams qualify construction prospects, there’s one question that exposes T&M leakage immediately:
“On your last T&M job, how much did you BILL versus how much labor you actually INCURRED?”
If they answer confidently: “We billed $47,300 and incurred $47,500, so we captured 99.6%.”
If they hesitate: “Uh… probably around $40K billed? Not sure exactly what we incurred.”
If they rationalize: “We probably got 75-80% of it, which is pretty good.”
Try asking your own operations team this question. The answer will tell you everything.
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Situation: Multi-unit specialty contractor with inconsistent T&M tracking across divisions.
Discovery: In their first year after implementing digital T&M tracking, they identified $400,000 in previously unbilled T&M work—labor they had performed and paid for but never invoiced.
Root Cause: Paper tickets lost, “small stuff” never documented, change orders never formalized.
Solution: Real-time mobile T&M capture with instant photo documentation and automatic ticket generation.
Result: T&M capture rate improved from ~75% to 95%+, recovering $400K in Year 1.
Situation: 150-person electrical contractor with 35% T&M work ($3.5M annual T&M labor).
Discovery: Estimated 18% T&M leakage = $630,000 annual loss.
Analysis:
Solution: Mobile app for point-of-work T&M capture with automatic client notifications.
Result: First year recovery of $78,000. Full implementation expected to recover $500K+ annually.
Situation: 200-person mechanical contractor complained “clients never approve our T&M work.”
Reality: Poor documentation meant clients could easily dispute charges.
Solution: Real-time T&M tracking with photo timestamps, GPS verification, and instant client notifications.
Result:
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Modern digital T&M tracking systems achieve 95%+ capture rates because they eliminate the 6 failure modes:
1. No Forgotten Tickets
2. No “Small Stuff” Lost
3. No Lost Paperwork
4. No Late Documentation
5. No Wrong Cost Codes
6. No “We’ll Get It Next Time”
The math: 95% capture vs. 80% capture on $3M T&M labor = $450,000 additional revenue captured annually.
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You need a baseline. For one month, meticulously track:
Example:
The only way to achieve 95%+ capture is real-time field tracking:
✅ Mobile apps for foremen (smartphones/tablets)
✅ Point-of-work data entry (capture in the moment)
✅ Photo documentation (timestamp, GPS, visual proof)
✅ Automatic ticket generation (no paperwork)
✅ Real-time PM visibility (dashboard of all T&M)
✅ Client notifications (optional transparency)
Implementation timeline: 2-3 weeks for most contractors
Culture shift needed: From “only big stuff matters” to “every minute counts”
Training focus:
Incentive: Some contractors tie bonuses to T&M capture rates
Weekly reviews:
Monthly reviews:
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Current State (80% capture):
Future State (95% capture):
Investment: T&M tracking system = $25K-$40K/year
ROI: $450K revenue ÷ $35K investment = 1,286% ROI
Payback period: 28 days
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Q: Can’t we just train foremen to be more diligent with paper tickets?
A: You’ve been trying that for years. Human memory is fallible, paper gets lost, and “end-of-week” documentation is always incomplete. The only solution is real-time digital capture.
Q: What if our crews resist using mobile apps?
A: Industry data shows 80%+ adoption because apps make foremen’s lives easier—30 seconds to log T&M vs. end-of-day paperwork. Crews embrace what reduces their burden.
Q: How do we handle clients who dispute T&M charges?
A: Digital tracking with photos, timestamps, and GPS makes disputes nearly impossible. Most contractors see 90% fewer disputes because documentation is irrefutable.
Q: What if we overestimate our leakage and there’s no $600K to recover?
A: Even if you’re only losing 10% (better than industry average), that’s still $150K-$300K. The measurement process (Step 1) will tell you exactly how much you’re losing.
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Here’s the uncomfortable truth: The $50K-$250K in T&M leakage isn’t future revenue to chase—it’s revenue you already earned but never captured.
You performed the work.
You paid the labor.
Your crews spent their time.
You just didn’t bill it.
The question isn’t whether you have T&M leakage. The question is: How much, and when will you stop it?
Industry benchmark: 15-25% leakage with manual tracking
Your potential: <5% leakage with real-time digital tracking Revenue at stake: $50K-$250K annually for mid-market contractors
Payback period: 28-60 days
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Ready to measure your T&M leakage? Use our T&M Capture Assessment to calculate exactly how much unbilled work is costing you.
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About Rhumbix: Rhumbix helps trade contractors achieve 95%+ T&M capture rates through mobile-first, real-time field tracking with photo documentation, GPS verification, and instant PM visibility. Customers have recovered $400K+ in previously unbilled T&M work.