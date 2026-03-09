How Much Money Are You Losing on Unbilled T&M Work? (Industry Benchmark Report)

The Industry Benchmark: 15-25% Leakage Rate

What the Data Shows

Industry research and customer data reveal that contractors using manual T&M tracking typically capture only 75-85% of billable T&M work.

That means:

For every $100 in T&M labor performed , you only bill $75-$85

, you only bill 15-25% of your T&M work is never invoiced

of your T&M work is never invoiced You did the work, paid the labor, but got zero revenue

Why This Stays Hidden

T&M leakage doesn’t show up as a line item in your financials. It’s invisible:

You don’t know what you don’t know : If work isn’t captured, you don’t know it’s missing

: If work isn’t captured, you don’t know it’s missing No comparison point : You can’t compare actual labor to billed labor without accurate field data

: You can’t compare actual labor to billed labor without accurate field data Blame diffusion: “We probably got most of it” feels acceptable when everyone does it

The reality: This is $50K-$250K in pure loss that goes unnoticed year after year.

How T&M Revenue Leaks: The 6 Failure Modes

1. The Forgotten Ticket Problem

Scenario: A foreman performs 3 hours of extra work on Tuesday morning. By Friday afternoon when filling out timecards, he doesn’t remember or doesn’t bother to mark it as billable T&M.

Result: 3 hours × $75/hour = $225 never billed

Frequency: 2-3 times per week per foreman

Annual cost (10 foremen): $23,400-$35,100

2. The “Small Stuff” Problem

Scenario: Crews do small T&M items throughout the day (5 minutes here, 10 minutes there). Foremen think “it’s not worth tracking” and don’t document it.

Result: 30 minutes/day of “small stuff” × 20 days/month = 10 hours/month unbilled

At $75/hour across 10 foremen:

Annual cost: $90,000

3. The Lost Paperwork Problem

Scenario: Foreman fills out a T&M ticket in the field. The ticket gets wet, torn, or lost before it reaches the office. There’s no backup, so the work was never documented.

Result: Entire T&M event (sometimes $1,000-$5,000) completely unbilled

Frequency: 1-2 times per month

Annual cost: $12,000-$120,000 depending on ticket size

4. The Late Documentation Problem

Scenario: Change orders are verbal in the field (“just get it done, we’ll sort it out later”). By the time paperwork is submitted weeks later, details are fuzzy, client disputes it, or it never gets submitted at all.

Result: $2,000-$10,000 change orders never invoiced

Frequency: 3-5 times per year

Annual cost: $6,000-$50,000

5. The Wrong Cost Code Problem

Scenario: Foreman marks T&M work under the base contract cost code instead of the T&M code. Accounting doesn’t catch it, so it never gets billed.

Result: Labor shows up as part of lump-sum contract, not as billable T&M

Frequency: 5-10% of T&M work miscoded

Annual cost: $10,000-$50,000

6. The “We’ll Get It Next Time” Problem

Scenario: Project manager knows some T&M work wasn’t captured but thinks “it’s not worth fighting with the client” or “we’ll make it up on the next change order.”

Result: Client gets free work, you absorb the cost

Frequency: Too often

Annual cost: Impossible to quantify (could be $50K+)

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Calculate Your T&M Leakage: The Math

Example: Mid-Market Trade Contractor

Assumptions:

Total annual labor: $10 million

T&M work percentage: 30% (typical for trade contractors)

(typical for trade contractors) T&M labor performed: $3 million

Capture rate: 80% (industry average with manual tracking)

Calculation:

Labor performed: $3 million

Labor billed: $2.4 million (80%)

(80%) Leakage: $600,000 (20%)

That’s $600K in work you did but never got paid for.

Your Quick Self-Assessment

Question 1: What percentage of your total work is T&M?

10-20% = Lower risk (but still leaking)

20-40% = Moderate risk ( $50K-$150K potential leakage )

) 40%+ = High risk ($150K-$300K+ potential leakage)

Question 2: How do foremen track T&M work in the field?

Paper tickets = 15-25% leakage (industry average)

(industry average) Spreadsheets/Word docs = 10-15% leakage (slightly better)

(slightly better) Real-time mobile app = <5% leakage (near-perfect capture)

Question 3: How often do you find T&M work weeks later that was never invoiced?

Monthly = You’re losing $50K-$100K/year

Weekly = You’re losing $100K-$250K/year

Daily = You’re losing $250K+/year

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The Killer Discovery Question

When sales teams qualify construction prospects, there’s one question that exposes T&M leakage immediately:

“On your last T&M job, how much did you BILL versus how much labor you actually INCURRED?”

Why This Question Works

If they answer confidently: “We billed $47,300 and incurred $47,500, so we captured 99.6%.”

Signal: They have accurate field data capture, minimal leakage

If they hesitate: “Uh… probably around $40K billed? Not sure exactly what we incurred.”

Signal: No visibility = massive leakage problem

If they rationalize: “We probably got 75-80% of it, which is pretty good.”

Signal: Normalized $50K-$250K annual loss

Try asking your own operations team this question. The answer will tell you everything.

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Case Studies: Real Revenue Leakage Discovered

Champion Specialty Services: $400K in Hidden T&M

Situation: Multi-unit specialty contractor with inconsistent T&M tracking across divisions.

Discovery: In their first year after implementing digital T&M tracking, they identified $400,000 in previously unbilled T&M work—labor they had performed and paid for but never invoiced.

Root Cause: Paper tickets lost, “small stuff” never documented, change orders never formalized.

Solution: Real-time mobile T&M capture with instant photo documentation and automatic ticket generation.

Result: T&M capture rate improved from ~75% to 95%+, recovering $400K in Year 1.

Electrical Contractor: $78K Recovered Annually

Situation: 150-person electrical contractor with 35% T&M work ($3.5M annual T&M labor).

Discovery: Estimated 18% T&M leakage = $630,000 annual loss.

Analysis:

Foremen forgetting to mark T&M: $250K

Lost/damaged paper tickets: $180K

“Small stuff” never tracked: $150K

Change orders never formalized: $50K

Solution: Mobile app for point-of-work T&M capture with automatic client notifications.

Result: First year recovery of $78,000. Full implementation expected to recover $500K+ annually.

Mechanical Contractor: 2x T&M Billing Increase

Situation: 200-person mechanical contractor complained “clients never approve our T&M work.”

Reality: Poor documentation meant clients could easily dispute charges.

Solution: Real-time T&M tracking with photo timestamps, GPS verification, and instant client notifications.

Result:

T&M billing doubled (not because they did more work, but because they captured what they were already doing)

(not because they did more work, but because they captured what they were already doing) Client disputes dropped 90% (timestamp + photo = irrefutable)

(timestamp + photo = irrefutable) Improved cash flow and client relationships

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The 95% Capture Rate: What’s Possible

Why 95%+ Capture Is Achievable

Modern digital T&M tracking systems achieve 95%+ capture rates because they eliminate the 6 failure modes:

1. No Forgotten Tickets

Capture work in the moment (not Friday afternoon)

Mobile prompts: “Mark this as T&M or contract work?”

Impossible to forget when prompted in real-time

2. No “Small Stuff” Lost

Quick mobile entry (30 seconds per ticket)

“Small stuff” is worth tracking when it’s this easy

10 minutes/day × 250 days = 42 hours × $75 = $3,150/year per worker

3. No Lost Paperwork

Digital tickets can’t be lost, wet, or torn

Cloud backup, searchable history

Photo documentation attached to ticket

4. No Late Documentation

T&M captured in real-time (not weeks later)

Automatic notifications to PM/client

Clear audit trail with timestamps

5. No Wrong Cost Codes

Project/cost code selection enforced at entry

Can’t submit without proper coding

Automated error checking before submission

6. No “We’ll Get It Next Time”

Every T&M event documented and visible

PM dashboards show all unbilled T&M

Automated invoice preparation

The math: 95% capture vs. 80% capture on $3M T&M labor = $450,000 additional revenue captured annually.

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How to Stop T&M Revenue Leakage

Step 1: Measure Your Current Capture Rate

You need a baseline. For one month, meticulously track:

Total T&M labor hours (from payroll)

Total T&M hours billed (from invoices)

Calculate: (Billed ÷ Actual) = Capture Rate %

Example:

Actual T&M hours: 2,000 hours

Billed T&M hours: 1,650 hours

Capture rate: 82.5%

Leakage: 17.5% (350 hours)

At $75/hour: $26,250 lost in one month = $315K/year

Step 2: Implement Real-Time Capture

The only way to achieve 95%+ capture is real-time field tracking:

✅ Mobile apps for foremen (smartphones/tablets)

✅ Point-of-work data entry (capture in the moment)

✅ Photo documentation (timestamp, GPS, visual proof)

✅ Automatic ticket generation (no paperwork)

✅ Real-time PM visibility (dashboard of all T&M)

✅ Client notifications (optional transparency)

Implementation timeline: 2-3 weeks for most contractors

Step 3: Train Crews on “Everything Is Billable”

Culture shift needed: From “only big stuff matters” to “every minute counts”

Training focus:

T&M vs. contract work identification

When to capture (in the moment, not end-of-day)

How to use mobile app (30-second process)

Why it matters (revenue = job security)

Incentive: Some contractors tie bonuses to T&M capture rates

Step 4: Monitor and Optimize

Weekly reviews:

T&M captured this week vs. last week

Top 3 foremen by T&M capture (recognize them)

Bottom 3 foremen by T&M capture (coaching opportunity)

Unbilled T&M dashboard (make sure everything gets invoiced)

Monthly reviews:

Month-over-month T&M capture trend

Revenue recovered vs. baseline

ROI on digital tracking system

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The ROI of Stopping T&M Leakage

Scenario: $3M Annual T&M Labor Contractor

Current State (80% capture):

Labor performed: $3M

Revenue billed: $2.4M

Leakage: $600K

Future State (95% capture):

Labor performed: $3M

Revenue billed: $2.85M

Leakage: $150K

Additional revenue captured: $450K/year

Investment: T&M tracking system = $25K-$40K/year

ROI: $450K revenue ÷ $35K investment = 1,286% ROI

Payback period: 28 days

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Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can’t we just train foremen to be more diligent with paper tickets?

A: You’ve been trying that for years. Human memory is fallible, paper gets lost, and “end-of-week” documentation is always incomplete. The only solution is real-time digital capture.

Q: What if our crews resist using mobile apps?

A: Industry data shows 80%+ adoption because apps make foremen’s lives easier—30 seconds to log T&M vs. end-of-day paperwork. Crews embrace what reduces their burden.

Q: How do we handle clients who dispute T&M charges?

A: Digital tracking with photos, timestamps, and GPS makes disputes nearly impossible. Most contractors see 90% fewer disputes because documentation is irrefutable.

Q: What if we overestimate our leakage and there’s no $600K to recover?

A: Even if you’re only losing 10% (better than industry average), that’s still $150K-$300K. The measurement process (Step 1) will tell you exactly how much you’re losing.

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Conclusion: The Revenue Already Belongs to You

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: The $50K-$250K in T&M leakage isn’t future revenue to chase—it’s revenue you already earned but never captured.

You performed the work.

You paid the labor.

Your crews spent their time.

You just didn’t bill it.

The question isn’t whether you have T&M leakage. The question is: How much, and when will you stop it?

Industry benchmark: 15-25% leakage with manual tracking

Your potential: <5% leakage with real-time digital tracking Revenue at stake: $50K-$250K annually for mid-market contractors

Payback period: 28-60 days

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Ready to measure your T&M leakage? Use our T&M Capture Assessment to calculate exactly how much unbilled work is costing you.

Calculate Your T&M Leakage →

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About Rhumbix: Rhumbix helps trade contractors achieve 95%+ T&M capture rates through mobile-first, real-time field tracking with photo documentation, GPS verification, and instant PM visibility. Customers have recovered $400K+ in previously unbilled T&M work.