How to Present Construction Software to Your CFO (With Template)

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
What you say: “This software has mobile time tracking, T&M capture, and real-time dashboards.”
What CFO hears: “We want to spend money on technology.”
What you should say: “This software will recover $450,000 in currently unbilled T&M work annually, with a 28-day payback period.”
The fix: Lead with the bottom-line financial impact, THEN explain how the features deliver it.
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What you say: “We should implement this system to improve efficiency.”
What CFO hears: “Nice to have, not urgent.”
What you should say: “Every week we delay costs us $12,000 in lost T&M revenue and wasted foreman hours. That’s $624,000 over the next year.”
The fix: Quantify what inaction costs per week/month/year. Make “do nothing” the expensive option.
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What you say: “This will save us a lot of time and money.”
What CFO hears: “I have no idea what this actually costs or saves.”
What you should say: “Based on our current 10 foremen spending 15 hours/week on paperwork at $55/hour loaded rate, we’ll save $214,500 annually in recaptured productive time.”
The fix: Use YOUR actual numbers (# of foremen, hours, rates, T&M %, etc.). Generic ROI claims get rejected.
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What you say: “We’ll just roll this out to the field teams.”
What CFO hears: “This is going to blow up, cause chaos, and cost more than the proposal says.”
What you should say: “Implementation takes 2 weeks with minimal disruption. Vendor provides training, onboarding support, and guarantees 80%+ adoption within 30 days or we get a refund.”
The fix: Address risk upfront. Show you’ve thought about change management, training, and contingencies.
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What you say: “This is the best solution.”
What CFO hears: “Did you even look at other options?”
What you should say: “We evaluated 4 systems. This one has the fastest payback (28 days vs. 90+ days), highest T&M capture rate (95% vs. 85%), and lowest total cost of ownership over 3 years.”
The fix: Show you did due diligence. Include a comparison table.
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Your CFO will make a decision in the first 60 seconds. This slide must answer:
Template:
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Executive Summary: Digital Field Reporting System
Investment: $42,000/year (SaaS subscription + implementation)
Annual Financial Impact:
ROI: 1,804% (18x return)
Payback Period: 20 days
Net 3-Year Value: $2,230,500
Risk of Doing Nothing: $757,500 annual loss continues indefinitely ($14,567/week)
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Why this works:
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CFOs need to see the problem is expensive BEFORE they’ll approve a solution.
Template:
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Current State: Manual Field Reporting Costs
Our Numbers (100 field workers, 10 foremen):
|Cost Category
|Weekly Loss
|Annual Loss
|Foreman paperwork time (15 hrs/week × 10 × $55/hr)
|$8,250
|$429,000
|Unbilled T&M work (20% leakage on $2.5M T&M labor)
|$9,615
|$500,000
|Late budget visibility (3 preventable overruns/year)
|$1,442
|$75,000
|Manual payroll processing (12 hrs/week × $30/hr)
|$360
|$18,720
|TOTAL CURRENT COST
|$19,667
|$1,022,720
Status Quo Is Not Free: Doing nothing costs us $19,667 every week.
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Why this works:
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Now introduce the solution, but ONLY in terms of how it eliminates the costs from Slide 2.
Template:
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Proposed Solution: Rhumbix Field Management System
What It Does (in financial terms):
Total Annual Financial Impact: $929,820
Investment Required: $42,000/year (subscription + implementation)
Net Annual Gain: $887,820
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Why this works:
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CFOs want to see HOW you calculated ROI, not just the final number.
Template:
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ROI Calculation
Annual Costs:
Annual Benefits:
ROI Metrics:
Weekly Cost of Waiting: $929,820 ÷ 52 weeks = $17,881/week
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Why this works:
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Show you did due diligence by evaluating other options.
Template:
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Vendor Comparison
|Criteria
|Rhumbix (Recommended)
|Competitor A
|Competitor B
|Do Nothing
|Annual Cost
|$42,000
|$38,000
|$52,000
|$0
|Implementation Time
|2 weeks
|6 weeks
|4 weeks
|0
|T&M Capture Rate
|95%
|85%
|90%
|75%
|Payback Period
|16 days
|45 days
|30 days
|N/A
|3-Year ROI
|2,114%
|1,680%
|1,450%
|-$3,089,460
|Annual T&M Recovery
|$450,000
|$225,000
|$337,500
|$0
|User Adoption Rate
|92% (industry avg)
|78%
|85%
|100% (of broken process)
Recommendation: Rhumbix delivers fastest payback, highest T&M recovery, and best 3-year ROI.
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Why this works:
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Address the CFO’s fear: “This is going to blow up and cost more than you’re saying.”
Template:
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Implementation Plan (2-Week Timeline)
Week 1: Setup & Training
Week 2: Rollout & Optimization
Risk Mitigation:
Contingency: $5,000 budgeted for additional training if needed (included in $42K total)
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Why this works:
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Prepare for these 5 questions, they come up in every software approval meeting.
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Question 1: “What if our crews don’t use it?”
Answer:
“Industry data shows 92% adoption rate because the mobile app makes foremen’s jobs EASIER—10 minutes of mobile data entry per day vs. 2 hours of end-of-day paperwork. Crews embrace what reduces their burden.
Additionally, the vendor provides:
Our risk is minimal.”
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Question 2: “Can’t we just train our foremen to be better with the current process?”
Answer:
“We’ve been trying that for years. The problem isn’t training—it’s human memory and paper-based workflows.
When foremen try to remember T&M work from Monday on Friday afternoon, they forget 20-30% of it. When paper tickets get wet, torn, or lost, the work is gone forever.
The current process is structurally broken. Training won’t fix it.
Our choice is: Continue losing $17,881/week indefinitely, or fix the process for $42K/year.”
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Question 3: “Why now? Can’t this wait until next quarter?”
Answer:
“Every week we wait costs us $17,881 in lost T&M revenue and wasted foreman time.
Delaying this decision is more expensive than implementing it.
Additionally, our competitors are already using real-time systems. They know within 24 hours if a job is over budget. We find out 2 weeks later. That competitive gap widens the longer we wait.”
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Question 4: “What’s the total cost of ownership over 3 years?”
Answer:
“3-Year Total Cost: $126,000 (subscription + implementation + support)
3-Year Total Benefit: $2,789,460 (T&M recovery + time savings + overrun prevention)
Net 3-Year Value: $2,663,460
Annual cost per field worker: $420/year (less than $2/day per worker)
Annual benefit per field worker: $9,298/year
For context, we lose more in a single week ($17,881) than this system costs for an entire year ($42,000).”
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Question 5: “How do we measure success? How will we know it’s working?”
Answer:
“We’ll track 4 key metrics monthly:
1. T&M Capture Rate: Target 95%+ (up from current 75-80%)
– Measure: T&M hours billed ÷ T&M hours worked
2. Foreman Admin Time: Target <1 hour/day (down from 2-3 hours) – Measure: Weekly foreman time logs
3. Budget Visibility Lag: Target <24 hours (down from 2 weeks) – Measure: Time from work performed to cost visibility
4. Payroll Processing Time: Target <4 hours/week (down from 12 hours) – Measure: Admin hours spent on timecard entry
Success = hitting 3 of 4 targets within 60 days.
We’ll provide monthly reports showing progress on all 4 metrics.”
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Why this works:
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Situation: Operations VP wanted to implement Rhumbix. CFO was skeptical.
The Pitch (using this template):
Slide 1 (Executive Summary):
Slide 2 (Current State):
Slide 3 (Solution):
Slide 4 (ROI):
Slide 5 (Comparison):
CFO’s Questions:
1. “What if crews don’t adopt it?” → Answered with 92% industry adoption + money-back guarantee
2. “Can this wait until next year?” → Showed $13,115/week cost of waiting
3. “How do we measure success?” → Provided 4 monthly KPIs
Result: Approved in first meeting. CFO said: *”I’ve never seen an ROI this clear. Let’s move forward.”*
Year 1 Actual Results:
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Response:
“I understand budget constraints. Here’s the issue: This isn’t a typical expense—it’s a revenue recovery investment that pays for itself in 20 days.
We’re currently losing $17,881 per week. Even in a budget freeze, we can’t afford to keep losing that much.
Alternative: We could pilot this with 2 foremen for 1 month at $8,000 cost to prove the ROI, then expand after we demonstrate results.”
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Response:
“Respectfully, waiting until after busy season means we’ll lose the MOST revenue when we need it most.
During busy season, we have:
The best time to implement is before busy season, so we capture maximum revenue when volume is highest.
Every week of busy season we lose $17,881. Over a 12-week busy season, that’s $214,572 we’ll never recover.”
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Response:
“Valid concern. Here’s our risk mitigation:
The bigger risk: Continuing with a broken process that loses $17,881/week with 100% certainty.”
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Response:
“Understood. Here are 3 options:
Option 1: Pilot Program – Run with 2 foremen for 30 days ($8,000 cost) to prove ROI before full rollout.
Option 2: Reference Calls – Speak with 3 contractors similar to us (size, trade, region) who’ve used this for 2+ years.
Option 3: Risk-Free Trial – Vendor offers 60-day money-back guarantee. We can implement, measure results, and cancel if we don’t hit targets.
Which would make you most comfortable?”
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Before you present, ensure you have:
1. What if crews don’t adopt?
2. Can’t we just train better?
3. Why now, not later?
4. What’s 3-year total cost?
5. How do we measure success?
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Sometimes you don’t get a formal presentation, you get 60 seconds in the hallway. Here’s your pitch:
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*”We’re losing $17,881 every week through unbilled T&M work and foreman paperwork waste. I’ve found a solution that costs $42,000 per year but will recover $929,000 annually—a 2,114% ROI with 16-day payback.*
*I’ve evaluated 4 options, spoken with references, and built a detailed business case. The vendor offers a money-back guarantee if we don’t hit adoption targets.*
*Every week we wait costs us another $17,881. Can I get 15 minutes on your calendar to walk through the numbers?”*
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Why this works:
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CFOs are trained to protect cash and avoid risk. Their default answer to new spending is “No” or “Not now.”
Your job: Make “Do Nothing” more expensive and risky than “Approve This.”
When you show that:
…”Do Nothing” becomes the expensive, risky option.
Use this template to present software purchases in CFO language, financial impact, payback period, cost of waiting, and risk mitigation.
The contractors who get CFO approval aren’t the ones with the best software—they’re the ones with the best business case.
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Ready to build your CFO presentation? Let’s schedule a call to get started.
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About Rhumbix: Rhumbix helps trade contractors build bulletproof CFO business cases with real customer ROI data, reference customers, and risk-free trial programs. 92% of contractors who present using this template get CFO approval in the first meeting.