Increasing Productivity with Technology

On a typical construction project, there is one resource that dominates all other costs: labor. Up to 50 percent of the cost of construction can be attributed to the cost of the craft workforce. Not only is labor a significant cost on many projects, it’s also the most variable and the least understood. Construction sites are complex and rapidly changing, where unforeseen events like weather, equipment delays and worker turnover are all levers that can seriously impact productivity.

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