Adoption of latest technologies key to contractor growth at MCAC Conference

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
As the construction industry grapples with complex projects and tight timelines, a massive worker shortage and some of the lowest productivity gains over the last few decades, the largely entrenched ways of doing business are undergoing a fundamental shift.
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