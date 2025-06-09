Integrated Technology Helps You Consolidate Workflows

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The construction industry is at a tipping point and lacking integrated technology. As labor shortages persist and projects become more complex, improving productivity has never been more critical. Research demonstrates that construction productivity has lagged behind other industries for decades. McKinsey reports that global construction productivity has only grown by 1% each year for the last 20 years. In contrast, manufacturing has grown by 3.6% annually.
To overcome these challenges in 2025, contractors must activate integrated technology and consolidate workflows. Outdated tools and disconnected processes are no longer viable for staying competitive. Below, we outline key steps construction leaders can take to improve productivity.
The productivity gap in construction largely stems from fragmented workflows and poor communication. A 2024 study by Dodge Construction Network found that almost 70% of contractors face project delays. Poor collaboration and isolated systems cause these delays.
Key challenges include:
Addressing these gaps requires a shift toward integrated technology and consolidated workflows that streamline operations, improve communication, and reduce delays.
Integrating technology unifies teams and systems, ensuring seamless communication between the field and office. A study by Autodesk and FMI found that construction workers spend 35% of their time on unproductive tasks. These tasks include searching for project information and fixing errors.
Here’s how integrated technology helps:
By replacing disconnected systems with a unified platform like Rhumbix, contractors can save time, improve accuracy, and boost productivity.
Workflow consolidation is essential for addressing inefficiencies caused by using multiple non-integrated or obsolete technology. A 2024 FMI report says companies lose 5 to 10 hours each week for every employee. This happens because of inefficient processes and broken systems.
By consolidating workflows, teams can improve productivity across the board:
Workflow consolidation reduces inefficiencies and ensures that data flows seamlessly from the jobsite to the office, enabling better decision-making.
Standardization is key to ensuring that all teams operate efficiently, regardless of location. The 2024 AGC Construction Outlook reports that companies using standard workflows can reduce delays and project overruns. They can cut these issues by up to 30%.
Key ways to standardize include:
Rhumbix’s platform simplifies processes with customizable forms and real-time reporting tools that align field and office teams.
Empowering field teams with easy-to-use tools is critical for improving productivity. The Dodge 2024 Technology Adoption Report shows that companies using field-first technology improved project efficiency by 15%.
Field-first platforms like Rhumbix are designed to:
Investing in integrated solutions delivers measurable results:
Research from Autodesk Construction Cloud found that companies using integrated technology cut project delays by up to 20%. They also improved their overall profits.
To increase productivity in 2025, construction companies must activate integrated technology and consolidate workflows. By streamlining processes, improving communication, and leveraging real-time data, contractors can reduce inefficiencies and position themselves for success.
Ready to improve productivity and efficiency? Explore Rhumbix’s integrated solutions here.