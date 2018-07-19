[Major Release] New Weekly Timecard and Reimagined T&M Workflow

Today we are pleased to announce two new releases to the Rhumbix suite of products. The first, a brand new weekly timecard view makes submitting, editing and reviewing timecards easier than ever. The second, a reimagined Time and Materials workflow makes its debut.

When we say workers first we mean it; we regularly talk to customers and industry experts to ensure we keep building and improving our product for the workers who use it every day. We won’t stop, and you can continue to expect best-in-class products from the Rhumbix team.

New Look and Feel for Weekly Timecards

The brand new weekly time card view allows you to sort information by employee and Foremen while providing a drill-down feature so you can quickly view ST, OT, DT, shift extras, and more. You’ll also notice on-screen tooltips, which, when you hover over, will guide you if you get stuck at any point. Sometimes data is entered incorrectly; we now provide warnings on common timekeeping errors.

Reimagined Time and Materials Workflow

Time and Materials and the change order process are a painful and tedious process. This new release offers an automated workflow with emails being sent to the general contractor when a subcontractor submits a tag from the field and commenting directly on a tag allows full transparency from sub to the general contractor. GCs can now also verify and sign tags from the web app and a print-friendly version ensures all paperwork can be accounted for after approval.

We are thrilled with the release of these two new iterations to the Rhumbix Field Intelligence Platform. Expect more new releases in the coming months. Not using Rhumbix yet? Get started today!