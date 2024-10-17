Maximizing Labor Efficiency at SMACNA 2024

At the heart of any successful construction project lies one critical factor—workforce management. Sheet Metal Contractors are under more pressure to deliver quality projects on time and within budget. Because of this, managing teams well is more important than ever. SMACNA 2024 will take place from October 27 to 30 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.

One important session to attend is “Efficiency in Motion: Workforce Management Solutions” on Monday Oct. 28 (7:45 AM – 8:45 AM) in the Sinatra Ballroom 1-2, Conference Center.

A Preview of the Session

The “Efficiency in Motion” session highlights the importance of streamlining workforce management processes. Ernie Menold and Zach Scheel will discuss ways to improve labor management and focus on technology tools that help with workforce allocation, productivity, and project communication.

Presenters:

Ernie P. Menold, Vice President, Ernest J. Menold

Zach Scheel, P. E. CEO, Rhumbix

According to research by McKinsey & Company, labor costs can make up 30% to 50% of a project’s total cost in the construction industry. Therefore, finding ways to improve labor efficiency and cut waste is important. McKinsey’s report, “Reinventing Construction: A Route to Higher Productivity,” shows that construction labor productivity has not improved for decades.

Its growth rates are much lower than those in other industries. Attending this session allows Sheet Metal Contractors to learn about new workforce management tools. They can also explore methods to address the productivity gap directly.

The Challenges with Workforce Management in Construction

Workforce management in construction is inherently complex, with its high variability in demand and often unpredictable working environments. From managing diverse crews to navigating compliance requirements, contractors constantly balance workforce schedules, performance tracking, and labor costs.

Moreover, workforce shortages continue to be a pressing issue. According to a study by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), 80% of construction firms reported difficulty filling craft positions.

This labor shortage makes managing the workforce more critical than ever. Contractors must get the most from their available crews and ensure the quality and safety of the work done.

Why Workforce Management Solutions Matter

Investing in workforce management solutions ensures optimal labor performance and improves project outcomes and contractor profitability. As contractors work to meet increasing demands, digital workforce management solutions are becoming a critical differentiator.

Advanced tools allow contractors to:

Track labor costs in real-time : This empowers project managers to make data-driven decisions, ensuring budgets are met.

: This empowers project managers to make data-driven decisions, ensuring budgets are met. Allocate resources efficiently : By streamlining communication between the field and back office, contractors can deploy the right talent to the right task at the right time.

: By streamlining communication between the field and back office, contractors can deploy the right talent to the right task at the right time. Monitor performance: Technology enables easy performance tracking and labor benchmarking, helping identify issues early before they escalate into cost overruns or delays.

McKinsey’s research on construction productivity highlights advanced workforce management solutions as a significant factor in improving job site efficiency. These tools help reduce rework, downtime, and subcontractor management, leading to smoother project delivery.

How SMACNA’s Session Can Help

The “Efficiency in Motion: Workforce Management Solutions” session will examine technologies, best practices, and case studies that provide valuable insights for contractors who want to stay ahead in the competitive construction industry.

Here’s what you can expect:

A deep dive into software solutions that streamline timekeeping, production tracking, and workforce scheduling.

that streamline timekeeping, production tracking, and workforce scheduling. Best practices for improving collaboration between the field and office, ensuring data flows seamlessly between stakeholders.

for improving collaboration between the field and office, ensuring data flows seamlessly between stakeholders. Case studies from leading contractors who have successfully implemented workforce management systems and seen measurable improvements in productivity and profitability.

As workforce management continues to evolve, integrating modern solutions has become imperative to running a successful construction business. From improved compliance tracking to better safety protocols and enhanced productivity, digital workforce management tools transform contractors’ operations.

What This Means for Sheet Metal Contractors

For Sheet Metal Contractors attending SMACNA 2024, this session represents an opportunity to transform their workforce operations. As competition increases and labor shortages continue, companies that use modern workforce management solutions will be better prepared. They can handle larger and more complex projects on time and within budget.

By participating in this session, contractors will gain access to:

Real-world examples of how workforce management technology boosts productivity.

of how workforce management technology boosts productivity. Insights into upcoming trends shaping the future of construction labor management.

shaping the future of construction labor management. Strategies for managing labor shortages while maintaining project efficiency and quality.

Don’t Miss Out on SMACNA’s “Efficiency in Motion” Session

To stay competitive in today’s construction industry, you need more than just the best crews. You also need the right tools to manage those crews well. SMACNA 2024’s “Efficiency in Motion: Workforce Management Solutions” session is important for contractors. It helps them improve workforce efficiency, reduce project delays, and enhance performance.

Attending this session will help contractors learn important skills and tools. This will help them improve efficiency in labor management and be ready to tackle the changing challenges in the industry.

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At the heart of any successful construction project lies one critical factor—workforce management. As contractors face increasing pressures to deliver high-quality projects on time and within budget, the ability to efficiently manage teams has never been more vital. SMACNA’s 2024 Annual Convention, from October 27-30 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, will host an important session, “Efficiency in Motion: Workforce Management Solutions,” to help Sheet Metal Contractors navigate this critical aspect. Please stop by Rhumbix booth 101.

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