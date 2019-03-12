MCAA 2019 Annual Convention Review

The Rhumbix Field Team attended the MCAA Annual Convention in Phoenix last week!

The MCAA 19 Convention theme was Imagine. Many of the great speakers and sessions focused on imagining what the future of construction looks like for mechanical contractors. There were so many great sessions that provided education on business, leadership, and technology topics.

The MCAA 19 Imagine conference featured speakers such as Katty Kay, Amy Marks, Nick Espinosa and more. The opening day session on Monday featured NBA superstar and entrepreneur Earvin “Magic” Johnson who spoke about his sports legacy and business success. Magic had amazing energy with the young people, he took lots of selfies with them and talked about “IMAGINING” being in the NBA as a young man. He reminded the audience, “If you can imagine it, YOU can do it!”

He recognized the MCAA Students in attendance and offered the following advice to the students. First, conduct a SWOT Analysis (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) of yourself. Second, find a MENTOR to learn from.

Education Sessions

One of the more interesting sessions focused on the future of prefabrication. In the education session “Diving Innovation with Modern Methods of Construction”, Amy Marks discussed several benefits of prefabrication. A few of the key benefits that she highlighted were, first, a less congested worksite is safer because there are fewer workers in the field. Second, you create safer job sites because there are fewer materials in the space. Third, there is a better overall quality of the product.

Podcast Interviews

Our ConAppGuru joined up with the ConTechCrew to conduct various interviews with MCAA members. Two amazing interviews were with Ted McHugh (West Chester Mechanical) and Blake Wentz (Milwaukee School of Engineering) who won the MCAA Educator of the Year Award.

The MCAA Annual Convention is one of the best conferences of the year. There are numerous educational sessions for members to attend. We were blown away by the variety of opportunities for members to meet and network and exchange ideas. The Rhumbix team looks forward to the MCAA Annual Convention next year in 2020!