Narrative Series: Zach and Drew of Rhumbix

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Zach Scheel and Drew Dewalt are the Founders of Rhumbix, a mobile platform for construction field supervision to ensure crews have the materials, tools, equipment, and approved drawings to complete the day’s work.
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