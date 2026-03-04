Neubauer Electric + Rhumbix: From Excel to Digital Excellence

Modernizing Workforce Management for Union Electrical Contractors

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Neubauer Electric Inc. is a union electrical contractor managing one of the most challenging operational scales in the industry: 665 field workers deployed across approximately 15 active job sites simultaneously. As a union shop, they navigate complex labor requirements, fixed pricing agreements, and strict compliance standards while delivering electrical installation services across multiple project types.

The company operates with a lean management structure, just 15 foremen overseeing hundreds of electricians—which demands exceptional efficiency in time tracking, payroll processing, and workforce coordination. This ratio of approximately 44 workers per foreman highlights both the scale of their operations and the critical importance of streamlined administrative processes.

Company Profile

665 field workers across union electrical projects

across union electrical projects 15 foremen managing crews and time reporting

managing crews and time reporting ~15 active job sites running concurrently

running concurrently Union contractor with fixed pricing and standardized labor agreements

with fixed pricing and standardized labor agreements Legacy technology stack: DOS-based Construction Partner accounting system from 1990s

DOS-based Construction Partner accounting system from 1990s Limited Procore usage for document management only due to pricing concerns

The company’s decision-making structure reflects its entrepreneurial roots, with Jeff Neubauer serving as the primary stakeholder and sole person responsible for reviewing all time sheets before payroll processing. This centralized approach—while providing tight control—creates a significant bottleneck as the single point of failure for a 665-person operation.

THE CHALLENGE

Beneath Neubauer Electric’s successful project delivery lies a daily operational reality that would be unsustainable for most contractors: managing time tracking for 665 workers through manual Excel spreadsheets that must then be manually re-entered into their legacy accounting system. This paper-digital hybrid creates inefficiencies, inaccuracies, and legal exposure that threaten both operational efficiency and business continuity.

Manual Data Entry Bottleneck

The company’s time tracking workflow represents a textbook case of preventable inefficiency. Foremen in the field complete Excel spreadsheets documenting worker hours, cost codes, and job allocations. These spreadsheets are then submitted to the office where Jeff, as the sole reviewer—must manually re-enter every line of data into their DOS-based Construction Partner accounting system for payroll processing.

“We do all of our timesheets on Excel sheets and then we manually enter them into our accounting software. I’m the only person that reviews it.” — Jeff Neubauer, Neubauer Electric

Time Sheet Inaccuracies and Worker Misallocation

The Excel-based system allows a critical error to occur with disturbing regularity: workers appearing on multiple foremen’s timesheets simultaneously. When different foremen independently track their crews in separate spreadsheets with no real-time validation, the same worker can be ‘booked’ to two different jobs at the same time.

“The things that we’re looking for is to reduce inaccuracies. Like I’ll have a Guy, sometimes we’ll be on two guys’ timesheets trying to avoid that.” — Jeff Neubauer, Neubauer Electric

Legal Compliance Exposure: The Break Attestation Gap

The most serious vulnerability in Neubauer Electric’s current processes isn’t operational inefficiency—it’s legal exposure. California’s wage and hour regulations, enforced through both the Labor Commissioner and the Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA), impose strict requirements for documenting meal periods and rest breaks. Contractors must not only provide required breaks but also maintain documented proof that breaks were offered and taken.

“And then also looking for an attestation for break times. We’ve seen some exposure to that with other contractors legally and they couldn’t back it up.” — Jeff Neubauer, Neubauer Electric

PAGA claims are particularly concerning for contractors because they allow employees to act as private attorneys general, pursuing penalties on behalf of all affected workers. A single claim about break violations could potentially cover hundreds of workers across multiple years, with penalties calculated per pay period per violation.

No Real-Time Visibility for T&M Work

While Neubauer Electric’s union status means most work is performed under fixed-price contracts, they do handle time and materials (T&M) projects where accurate documentation directly impacts revenue. The current Excel-based system provides no real-time visibility into T&M work as it’s being performed.

Deferred Production Tracking

“We tend to capture at the end and not as we go. So I want to make sure that we’re capturing all of it.” — Jeff Neubauer, Neubauer Electric

THE SOLUTION

Rhumbix’s construction workforce management platform addresses each of Neubauer Electric’s operational challenges while respecting their existing technology investments and union-specific requirements. Rather than requiring wholesale replacement of their Construction Partner accounting system, Rhumbix serves as a digital front-end that captures field data accurately and efficiently, then exports it in formats compatible with their legacy systems.

Digital Time Capture with Foreman-Led Entry

Rhumbix’s mobile platform enables foremen to enter time for their crews directly on iPads in the field—mirroring their current workflow but eliminating the manual data entry that follows. Critically for union contractors, Rhumbix doesn’t require individual worker clock-in/clock-out. Foremen continue reporting time on behalf of their crews in round-number increments consistent with union agreements.

Worker Attestation and Digital Signatures

Rhumbix enables daily digital signatures where workers review and attest to their recorded hours, meal periods, and break times. These digital signatures create a timestamped, auditable record demonstrating compliance with California wage and hour requirements. The platform specifically supports California’s strict requirements around meal period timing—documenting that 30-minute meal breaks were provided within 5 hours of shift start, that second meal periods were provided for shifts exceeding 10 hours, and that workers acknowledged these breaks.

Real-Time Validation and Duplicate Prevention

Rhumbix’s centralized database eliminates the double-booking problem that plagues Excel-based systems. When a foreman assigns a worker to their crew for the day, that worker becomes unavailable for other foremen to select. The system validates in real-time that workers aren’t being allocated to multiple jobs simultaneously.

Legacy System Compatibility

Critically for Neubauer Electric, Rhumbix doesn’t require abandoning their Construction Partner accounting system. The platform exports time data in flexible formats—CSV files, Excel spreadsheets, or custom formats—that can be imported into virtually any payroll or accounting system. Jeff worked with the Construction Partner vendor to identify acceptable import file specifications, ensuring that data captured in Rhumbix would flow cleanly into their existing payroll processing workflow.

THE RESULTS

Neubauer Electric’s digital transformation delivered immediate, measurable improvements across operational efficiency, data accuracy, and legal compliance—validating the investment within the first months of deployment.

665 Workers Now Tracked Digitally 15-20 hrs Weekly Time Saved on Data Entry 100% Break Attestation Compliance Zero Double-Booking Errors

Eliminated Manual Data Entry

The most tangible result was the complete elimination of manual timesheet data entry. Jeff no longer spends hours each week re-keying Excel data into Construction Partner. Time captured by foremen in the field flows through approval workflows and exports directly to payroll processing—saving approximately 15-20 hours per week of non-value-added administrative work.

Documented Compliance and Legal Protection

Perhaps the most valuable result—though hardest to quantify—is the legal protection provided by documented break attestations. Every day, 665 workers digitally confirm they received required meal periods and breaks, creating an audit trail that defends against wage and hour claims. This documentation transforms Neubauer Electric’s legal position from vulnerable to defensible.

Enhanced Operational Resilience

By eliminating the single-person bottleneck for payroll review, Neubauer Electric has improved business continuity. Cloud-based access means payroll processing can continue even when key personnel are traveling, sick, or handling emergencies.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

1. Legacy Systems Aren’t Deal-Breakers

Many contractors assume that modernizing field operations requires replacing their entire technology stack. Neubauer Electric proves otherwise—their 1990s-era DOS accounting system continues serving their needs, while Rhumbix provides a modern digital front-end that captures field data and exports it in compatible formats.

2. Legal Compliance Can Drive Technology Adoption

When legal exposure is quantified—considering potential PAGA penalties across hundreds of workers—technology investments appear less like discretionary spending and more like essential risk mitigation.

3. Scale Demands Digital Processes

Managing 665 workers through Excel spreadsheets and manual data entry might have been sustainable at 100 workers. But at their current scale, Neubauer Electric had reached the breaking point where manual processes simply couldn’t keep up.

4. Union-Specific Requirements Are Manageable

Neubauer Electric demonstrates that modern platforms can accommodate union requirements—foreman-led entry instead of individual clock-in, union-specific break attestations, prevailing wage tracking, per diem and working foreman scenarios.

LOOKING AHEAD

Having successfully digitized core timekeeping and established compliance-focused workflows, Neubauer Electric is positioned to extract additional value from their Rhumbix implementation and explore adjacent opportunities for operational improvement.

Expanding Beyond Core Time Tracking

Daily reporting and progress photos: Creating comprehensive project records valuable for both project management and claim defense

Creating comprehensive project records valuable for both project management and claim defense Safety observations and toolbox talks: Digital safety documentation ensuring required safety meetings are conducted and documented

Digital safety documentation ensuring required safety meetings are conducted and documented Advanced production analytics: Deeper analysis of productivity data to identify best practices and improve estimating accuracy

Deeper analysis of productivity data to identify best practices and improve estimating accuracy Equipment time tracking: Tracking equipment hours alongside labor for better utilization analysis

Data-Driven Decision Making

As Rhumbix accumulates historical data, crew productivity rates, project costs by phase, seasonal patterns in labor efficiency—Neubauer Electric gains a valuable strategic asset for competitive bidding, workforce planning, and project management.

Ready to modernize your workforce management? Click here.