Nominate Your 2019 Foreman of The Future

How do you view the use of new technology on construction project sites? Is it a nice-to-have or a necessity? In these rapidly changing times the adoption and use of new technology can greatly benefit construction companies.

At Rhumbix one of our core beliefs is Workers First. Our common purpose is to put workers first in all that we do from the products we build to the problems we help solve. As such, we believe it is important to celebrate future-focused leaders who embrace technology and empower their workforce. If you know a construction worker in the field that is using technology to improve their workflows the Rhumbix team would like to celebrate their efforts!

Rhumbix is pleased to kick off the 2019 Foreman of the Future contest! We are in search of field crew members who are using technology to improve project sites.

This year we are excited to partner with industry leaders that support the construction trades such as Otterbox, RUNNUR, and DEWALT! The 2019 Foreman of the Future winner will receive a commemorative plaque presented by a special guest and cool new technology gadgets like the Otterbox uniVERSE tablet case, RUNNUR Belt Clip, DEWALT Heated Jacket, and many more.

To nominate the next Foreman of the Future go to https://www.foremanofthefuture.com/ and fill out the submission form today!