Powering Electrical Contractors with Smarter Field Workflows

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
In electrical contracting, accuracy and effectiveness are crucial. They are vital for achieving profitability and fostering business expansion. Labor shortages, more compliance demands, and tight schedules mean electrical contractors need robust and easy to use tools in the field. These tools should provide real-time visibility, reduce paperwork, and keep crews productive.
That’s exactly where Rhumbix stands out. Your Foreman can use Rhumbix for all of their daily tasks.
Rhumbix standardizes and simplifies field workflows. This helps electrical contractors manage projects with more accuracy, speed, and control. And this year, you can experience Rhumbix firsthand at NECA 2025 in Chicago (September 12-15) at Booth #1325.
Many electrical contractors still rely on paper timesheets, Excel spreadsheets, and disconnected reporting systems. While these methods may seem manageable, they hide costly inefficiencies:
For Gurtz Electric, these inefficiencies were all too familiar. Their reliance on paper and spreadsheets slowed payroll and complicated project management. By switching to Rhumbix Timekeeping, they cut payroll processing time by 75%. This allowed their accounting team to focus on more important tasks.
Electrical contracting projects involve multiple crews, distributed job sites, and critical coordination between the field and office. Rhumbix provides a single, mobile-friendly platform that connects every part of your operation.
Core capabilities for electrical contractors include:
By consolidating these workflows, electrical contractors get unmatched visibility and control over field operations. Foremen spend less time on paperwork, and executives gain confidence in the accuracy and timeliness of their project data.
Electrical contractors adopting Rhumbix see returns across multiple areas:
“With our teams using Rhumbix, we can eliminate guesswork and speculation when bidding, and capture every change order. Plus, we don’t need hindsight to see where, when, and why a project veered off track. We see exactly where we stand every day and can anticipate issues before they become problems.”
Adam Kerr, Special Projects, Master Electric
The electrical industry is under pressure:
McKinsey’s 2017–2024 research highlights that outdated workflows are a major contributor to stagnant productivity in construction. For electrical contractors, this means every delay in modernizing operations can put you at a competitive disadvantage.
Rhumbix makes it simple for electrical contractors to adopt standardized field workflows:
Rhumbix provides customizable workflow templates. You can adjust the platform to fit the specific needs of your electrical contracting business.
NECA’s annual convention is the top event for the electrical industry. It brings together thousands of professionals that come to explore the latest in technology, education, and networking.
At NECA 2025 (Sept. 12-15, McCormick Place, Chicago), Rhumbix will be showcasing how our platform helps electrical contractors:
Rhumbix has tools for everyone. If you are an executive, you can see the whole company. If you are a foreman, you can reduce paperwork.
Final Takeaway: Standardizing your field workflows with Rhumbix is not just about being efficient. In an industry with thin margins and tight schedules, having one source of truth for your field data can give you an edge. This can help you win the next significant project.
Join us at NECA 2025. See why top electrical contractors trust Rhumbix to power their projects from the field to the office. Learn more or schedule a demo.