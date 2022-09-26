Electrical Contractor Decreases Payroll Processing by 75% with Rhumbix Timekeeping

The Challenge

Recognizing the size and scope of their projects demanded more payroll efficiency and project transparency, Gurtz Electric sought to eliminate paper processes and insufficient spreadsheets they used for timecard collection and payroll and improve how they tracked T&M for time and materials contracts.

Electricians and foremen at Gurtz would report their timecards by submitting paper tickets and updating Excel files, typically on a weekly basis and when they had connectivity in the field. Next, the accounting department would review the information submitted and manually enter it into their payroll system. Not only a tedious, two-day process, this method also lacked cost codes, making it difficult to know if projects were performing over budget. Gurtz leadership knew a more efficient and accurate method was essential to their continued success.

A particular challenge Gurtz Electric wanted to solve was the limited view that project managers and executives had into the number of hours being spent on a job and how that time was allocated. Their timesheets in Excel (without cost codes and submitted weekly) made it difficult for the team to identify labor overages if they happened. This disconnect also restricted their insight into performance and hindered their ability to improve future bidding and project execution. Only by implementing a solution that allowed valuable transparency and more timely insight into labor and budget spend could Gurtz Electric achieve better project profitability.