Electrical Contractor Decreases Payroll Processing by 75% with Rhumbix Timekeeping

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Gurtz Electric has drastically increased the efficiency of their payroll team while also gaining better insight into project performance. With total payroll processing time reduced from two full days to less than a half, the Gurtz team has more time to focus on the work that really matters.
Decrease in Payroll Processing Time
Elimination of paper timecard submissions
Adoption of mobile timekeeping in the field
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix