Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

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Rhumbix Announces New Android Application
General Contractor,

Rhumbix Announces New Android Application

RhumbixApril 29, 2020

Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has announced a system update that will now allow field data to be collected from both iOS and Android devices and shared seamlessly between both mobile and the web application.

 

[et_pb_button admin_label=”Button” button_url=”https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/09/11/1569177/0/en/Rhumbix-Announces-Android-Application-Providing-Field-Collection-Data-and-Sharing-From-Virtually-Any-Device.html” url_new_window=”on” button_text=”READ THE ARTICLE” button_alignment=”left”]

 

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