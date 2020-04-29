Rhumbix Announces New Android Application

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has announced a system update that will now allow field data to be collected from both iOS and Android devices and shared seamlessly between both mobile and the web application.
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